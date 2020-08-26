Ram Gopal Varma’s biopic Ramu in the works

Ram Gopal Varma's biopic will be a three-film series titled Ramu. (Photo: PR Handout)

A three-part biopic of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma titled Ramu is in the works. RGV took to Twitter to announce his biopic.

According to tweets by RGV, each part will depict different phases of his life.

In the first part, a young actor will play the lead role while a different actor will be seen playing the filmmaker in the second part. The third part will have Ram Gopal Varma playing himself.

In PART 1 a new actor is playing me when i was 20 years old

A different actor will be playing in PART 2 and I will be playing Myself in part 3 పార్ట్ 1 లో నా 20 ఏళ్ళప్పుడు రోల్ ఒక కొత్త నటుడు నటించబోతున్నాడు.

పార్ట్ 2 లో వేరే నటుడు,

పార్ట్ 3 లో నేనే నా గా నటించబోతున్నా. pic.twitter.com/F7jwzPOHe0 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2020

The first part of the biopic deals with RGV’s college days, his first love, and his involvement in the gang-fights of Vijayawada. It will also be about how he “cunningly manipulated and made Shiva.” The second part will be about his “life in Mumbai with girls, gangsters and Amitabh Bachchan.” The third part “will be about his failures and radical thoughts on God, sex and society.”

Bommaku Murali is on board to bankroll Ramu under Bommaku Creations banner and debutant Dorasai Teja is attached to direct the biopic. Ram Gopal Varma will be penning the story. The filming is expected to commence in September.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd