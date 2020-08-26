scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Ram Gopal Varma’s biopic Ramu in the works

Bommaku Murali is on board to bankroll Ramu under Bommaku Creations banner and debutant Dorasai Teja is attached to direct the biopic.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | Published: August 26, 2020 2:22:13 pm
rgv biopicRam Gopal Varma's biopic will be a three-film series titled Ramu. (Photo: PR Handout)

A three-part biopic of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma titled Ramu is in the works. RGV took to Twitter to announce his biopic.

According to tweets by RGV, each part will depict different phases of his life.

In the first part, a young actor will play the lead role while a different actor will be seen playing the filmmaker in the second part. The third part will have Ram Gopal Varma playing himself.

The first part of the biopic deals with RGV’s college days, his first love, and his involvement in the gang-fights of Vijayawada. It will also be about how he “cunningly manipulated and made Shiva.” The second part will be about his “life in Mumbai with girls, gangsters and Amitabh Bachchan.” The third part “will be about his failures and radical thoughts on God, sex and society.”

Bommaku Murali is on board to bankroll Ramu under Bommaku Creations banner and debutant Dorasai Teja is attached to direct the biopic. Ram Gopal Varma will be penning the story. The filming is expected to commence in September.

