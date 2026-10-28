Ram Charan’s wife Upasana visits Tirumala with grandfather, Apollo chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan, recently visited the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, and shared a photo from her spiritual visit on social media. The photo featured Upasana posing with her maternal grandfather, Dr Prathap C Reddy, the founder of Apollo Hospitals and a pioneering cardiologist who has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan for his contributions to healthcare in India. Upasana is often seen accompanying him at public and spiritual events. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals and a member of the founding family, was also seen in the photo.

Sharing a glimpse of her visit, Upasana wrote, “Divine blessings 🙏 Divine timing 🧿 in Tirumala. Thank you Thatha for being my ultimate strength.”

She also wished Preetha Reddy on her birthday, writing, “Happy Happy Birthday @preethareddyofficial Pedama.” Calling Andhra Pradesh her “spiritual sanctuary”, Upasana concluded her post with “Govinda Govindaaa”, a devotional chant associated with Lord Venkateswara.

See Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s latest post here:

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Upasana Kamineni takes charge as Director – Projects at Apollo Hospitals

Ram Charan’s wife recently took charge as Director – Projects at Apollo Hospitals. In her new role, she will work with the organisation’s leadership, clinical teams and project partners to plan and deliver hospital projects across India. Her responsibilities include new hospital projects, expansions and upgrades at existing facilities, as well as developing consistent design standards to improve patient spaces and hospital navigation.

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The appointment comes as Apollo Hospitals advances an expansion programme with an estimated total project cost of approximately Rs 8,600 crore.

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Upasana’s business legacy and leadership roles

Beyond her association with the film industry through her marriage to Ram Charan, Upasana has established her own identity in the healthcare and business sectors. She is associated with a business legacy valued at around Rs 77,000 crore. Born into the prominent Kamineni family, she joined the family business after completing her education. Her mother, Shobana Kamineni, played a key role in expanding the family’s healthcare ventures and has been an inspiration for Upasana’s professional journey.

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Upasana serves as an Independent Director at Zydus Group, a global life sciences company with more than 27,000 employees worldwide. She is also a board member of Apollo 24/7, the digital healthcare platform offering online pharmacy services, doctor consultations and appointment bookings. In addition, she has been associated with the corporate social responsibility initiatives of Apollo Hospitals.

Upasana is also the Managing Director of Family Health Plan Insurance TPA (FHPL). Her philanthropic and healthcare initiatives have earned her recognition, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Philanthropist of the Year. She has also been featured in Forbes’ Tycoons of Tomorrow list.

Upasana on her family’s constitution to prevent wealth disputes

In an earlier interview with influencer Masoom Minawala, Upasana spoke about how her family established a formal constitution to address wealth-related issues and prevent disputes among family members.

“Us being a family business and a business family, we have a family constitution written as well. We go back to that so that there are no fights over wealth. Wealth should never be the cause for any fight in our family. These are the laws that my grandfather put in place,” she said.

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Upasana says women in her family have an equal stake

Upasana has also spoken about gender equality within her family, explaining how the women ensured they received an equal share in the family’s legacy. She recalled witnessing patriarchy at home but said the women challenged it.

“I did see patriarchy at home, but luckily it was nipped in the bud. The girls were very strong and they asked for their own share, and I am happy to say that our family treats men and women equally and I am very proud of it,” she said.

Upasana and Ram Charan’s family

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela tied the knot in 2012 after being close friends for several years, dating back to their college days. According to reports, their friendship blossomed into romance around the time Ram Charan was shooting for his blockbuster film Magadheera.

The couple reportedly realised they were meant to be together during a period of long-distance separation while Upasana was pursuing her studies abroad. They eventually married in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad in 2012.

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Today, they are among the most admired couples in the Telugu film industry and are proud parents to three children — Klin Kaara, Shivram and Anveera.