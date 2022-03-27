Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni cheers for him while watching RRR, see viral video

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr with extended cameos from Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, has received love from all quarters. Recently, a video of Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni watching the film in the theatre and whistling is going viral. A paparazzo shared the video, where she can be seen cheering for her husband. The video showed them flinging random notes, that initially confused fans who thought she was actually throwing money.

Fans flooded the comment section, by saying, “Loved the movie!” Another wrote, “The craze is mind-blowing.”

Meanwhile, RRR is raking in the millions at the box office. The film broke the previous record for the biggest first-day opening (set by Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion) and made Rs 223 crore worldwide on day one of release. In India, the film made Rs 156 crore, and it added another Rs 42 crore from the US and Canada. By comparison, Baahubali 2 had made Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day. Rajamouli took to Twitter and thanked audiences for the ‘thunderous’ response to the film.

RRR, a historical epic drama, released on March 25 and has received unanimous praise from critics, fans and celebrities alike.