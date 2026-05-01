Ram Charan’s Peddi locks June 4 release hours after Mythri’s Jetlee boycott statement

The release date of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi has been announced. The film is set to hit cinemas on June 4, positioning itself in a lucrative post-IPL window. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a Telugu sports action drama produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced and presented by Mythri Movie Makers along with Sukumar Writings. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles, with music composed by A. R. Rahman.

The project has been generating steady buzz, especially after Ram Charan’s first look as Peddi Pehelwan. Initially slated for March 27 to coincide with the actor’s birthday, the film was pushed multiple times due to production delays before finally settling on its June release.

Mythri Movie Makers’s statement on Jetlee

Interestingly, the announcement comes hours after Mythri Movie Makers, also co-producing Peddi, issued a strong statement expressing strong disappointment over the alleged boycott of its latest release, Jetlee, by single-screen theatre owners. The situation appears to have escalated further, with claims that multiplex chains are also being influenced to withhold screenings of the film.

Jetlee, which is already struggling at the box office, reportedly earned just Rs 60 lakh on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.

In a detailed statement, Kethireddy Sasidhar, designated partner of Mythri Movie Distributors LLP, addressed the ongoing issue. He acknowledged the dispute with certain single-screen theatres in Telangana over weekly rental and revenue-sharing terms. However, called the theater manipulation unfair.

“I am aware of the ongoing issue with a few single-screen theatres, particularly regarding rental and revenue-sharing models. I understand your position and have accepted that, until this is resolved, you have chosen not to screen our films in those theatres. We respected this decision for our previous releases, even though the issue remains unresolved,” the statement read.

However, he strongly objected to the reported extension of this boycott to multiplexes.

Story continues below this ad

“What has happened with our latest release Jetlee is not acceptable. The film has been held back from screening in multiplex properties under your control, despite there being no disagreement over multiplex terms. These are entirely separate matters. Blocking our film in multiplexes over an unrelated issue is unfair,” he said.

ALSO READ | ‘Enemies in past life, partners now’: Sangram Singh on marriage with Payal Rohatgi

Calling the move a form of coercion, the statement added, “When a film is blocked in one segment of the business to force acceptance of terms in another, it stops being a negotiation and starts looking like arm-twisting. It creates the impression that access to multiplex screens is being used as leverage to make us fall in line on single-screen terms.”

Reiterating the company’s stance on fair dealings, Kethireddy said, “Differences can exist and should be resolved through discussion. But extending a disagreement in one area into another where there is no issue is not right.”

Story continues below this ad

He urged exhibitors to reconsider their decision and allow Jetlee to screen in multiplexes without further delay, while maintaining that Mythri remains open to resolving the single-screen dispute through dialogue.

The conflict stems from a broader disagreement between the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) and the Active Producers Guild over revenue models. While Mythri has supported the rental system, TFCC-backed exhibitors have preferred a percentage-based revenue-sharing model.

As a result, major chains like Asian Cinemas and theatres under SVC Entertainment—reportedly aligned with the percentage-sharing model—have refrained from screening Jetlee, further impacting the film’s reach.