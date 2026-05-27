Ram Charan’s Peddi Japan release called off days before India debut

Ram Charan’s Peddi has had a long and bumpy road to the cinema screen. First planned for March 27 to coincide with the actor’s birthday, then pushed to April 30, and eventually locked in for June 4, the film has tested fans’ patience more than once. Now, barely days before its India release, another piece of unwelcome news has surfaced, this time for fans in Japan.

The official Japan release of Peddi has been called off. The announcement came from Indo Eiga, the company behind the film’s Japanese distribution, which put out a formal statement confirming the cancellation and offering an apology to fans who had been waiting for the screening.

“Regarding the screening of ‘Peddi’ (English subtitle version), it has been abruptly canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. We sincerely apologize to all of you who were eagerly looking forward to this screening for the sudden notice. We are deeply sorry for having to make such an announcement despite the high expectations from many of you. We kindly ask for your understanding,” the statement read.

The phrase “unforeseen circumstances” is the only explanation offered. No further details have been shared about what specifically caused the cancellation, and no alternative date has been announced. Japanese fans, many of whom had been actively anticipating the release, were left waiting for more clarity.

What the film is and what it carries

Peddi is a Telugu-language sports action drama written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the filmmaker behind Uppena. The film stars Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani. The music has been composed by A.R. Rahman, with the rights acquired by T-Series. The film has been produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and distributed by Mythri Movie Makers.

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The film is set against a rural backdrop and follows a sports-driven narrative believed to be rooted in 1980s Andhra Pradesh. Ram Charan underwent a significant physical transformation for the role, training as a wrestler for over a year to convincingly inhabit the character.

The Japan question

The cancellation of the Japan release is not merely a symbolic setback. South Indian films have found a growing and loyal audience in Japan over the years, and a simultaneous international release builds shared opening weekend momentum that feeds back into a film’s overall commercial performance. Losing that window at such short notice, whatever the reason, is one more complication in a production that has had its share of them.

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Peddi has been positioned as a pan-India film, releasing across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada, which reflects the scale of the ambition behind it. The Japan release was meant to extend that reach further. For now, the worldwide release on June 4 remains confirmed, while Japanese fans wait to hear when, or if, a rescheduled screening will be announced