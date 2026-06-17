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Ram Charan’s Peddi defies the odds to blast past Rs 400 crore globally in just 14 days
Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi has reportedly entered the Rs 400 crore club at the worldwide box office two weeks into its theatrical run.
The team behind Ram Charan’s sports drama Peddi has announced that the film has crossed the Rs 400 crore worldwide mark within 14 days of release, marking another milestone in what has already been one of the most talked about Telugu releases of the year. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi released in theatres on June 4.
Production house Vriddhi Cinemas posted on X, “A box office celebration. #Peddi crosses 400 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE.”
Why Peddi matters for Ram Charan
Peddi is widely seen as one of the most important releases in Ram Charan’s recent career. Following the underwhelming performance of Game Changer, the actor needed a strong theatrical success, and Peddi has delivered exactly that. Game Changer had ended its run at Rs 131.20 crore in India, and Peddi overtook that lifetime domestic total within just five days of release.
The film has also reset some long standing personal benchmarks. It became only the second film of Ram Charan’s career to cross Rs 200 crore in domestic gross, after RRR, and his first solo led film to enter the double century club domestically. It also went on to surpass Rangasthalam to become his highest grossing solo film globally, a record that had stood for several years.
The cast and crew behind Peddi
Peddi stars Ram Charan alongside Shivarajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu, with music by A.R. Rahman, cinematography by R. Rathnavelu and editing by Naveen Nooli. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, with Ishan Saksena as co-producer, while Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are credited as presenting banners. The story follows a determined villager who becomes a para athlete and pushes for the development of his community through sport.
Also Read: Peddi lyricist dismisses Janhvi Kapoor’s character backlash, opposes director’s apology
A bumpy road to success
Post release, several scenes involving Janhvi Kapoor’s character drew criticism on social media, with many viewers calling the portrayal objectionable. The backlash led director Buchi Babu Sana to issue a public apology and confirm that the scenes in question had been removed from the film.
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