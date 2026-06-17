Ram Charan’s Peddi defies the odds to blast past Rs 400 crore globally in just 14 days

The team behind Ram Charan’s sports drama Peddi has announced that the film has crossed the Rs 400 crore worldwide mark within 14 days of release, marking another milestone in what has already been one of the most talked about Telugu releases of the year. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi released in theatres on June 4.

Production house Vriddhi Cinemas posted on X, “A box office celebration. #Peddi crosses 400 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE.”

Why Peddi matters for Ram Charan

Peddi is widely seen as one of the most important releases in Ram Charan’s recent career. Following the underwhelming performance of Game Changer, the actor needed a strong theatrical success, and Peddi has delivered exactly that. Game Changer had ended its run at Rs 131.20 crore in India, and Peddi overtook that lifetime domestic total within just five days of release.