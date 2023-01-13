Ram Charan reveals he has meetings planned with American studios: ‘Who doesn’t want to be a Hollywood actor?’

Actor Ram Charan admitted that he is open to working in Hollywood, as he and the team of RRR capitalise on the movie’s word-of-mouth success by mounting a massive awards campaign. In an appearance on the long-running DP/30 series hosted by David Poland, he was asked if he’d want to work in Hollywood, now that he’s a known quantity.

But Poland also pointed out that back home, he’s a ‘deity’, but in America, he’d just be an ‘actor’. Noting that he loves the films of Quentin Tarantino, and that Top Gun: Maverick reduced him to tears, Charan said, “Who doesn’t want to be a Hollywood actor?”

He continued, “The world is coming together, it’s becoming one, and I feel cinema is also going to be known as ‘global cinema’. It’s no longer Hollywood or Bollywood, all the woods are going to burn out. (There should be) exchange of culture, exchange of talent… I really want all your directors to experience us as actors, and I would like to do the same. It’ll be a great synergy.”

Charan was also asked how Indian film industries are still mostly star-driven, even as Hollywood becomes more reliant on IP and franchises. He said, “We all have to work hard to keep that alive, people can bored of us, and we have to be aware of that and not take even a single day for granted on shoots… Especially in India, it’s not just what you do on screen, but also what we reflect of our characters off screen as well. It’s pretty difficult to maintain that image on screen and off screen, keeping it almost the same.”

RRR became a cult sensation after landing on Netflix some months ago. Since then, it has also emerged as a fan favourite awards contender, recently picking up the Best Original Song honour at the Golden Globes. Charan’s co-star, Jr NTR, recently told Variety that he’d love to work on a Marvel project, but said that he has had no conversations about this yet.