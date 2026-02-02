Ram Charan’s wife Upasana, heiress to Rs 77,000 cr Apollo empire, uses ‘family constitution’ to protect legacy: ‘Women demanded their share’

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have always been more than just a star couple. Married since 2012, the duo recently entered a new chapter of their lives as they welcomed twins—a son and a daughter; they earlier had a daughter Klin Kara. While the arrival of their little ones has kept the spotlight firmly on their personal life, their professional and financial clout continues to be just as fascinating.

Now officially one of India’s most powerful celebrity business families, Ram Charan and Upasana together command wealth running into thousands of crores—and influence that stretches far beyond cinema. On the film front, Ram Charan reportedly charges anywhere between Rs 70 crore to Rs 100 crore per film, apart from selective brand endorsements. Beyond acting, he is also a producer through Konidela Production Company, which backed hits like Khaidi No. 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. In 2023, he co-launched V Mega Pictures, debuting with The India House.

His passions extend well beyond cinema. A keen horse-riding enthusiast, Ram Charan founded the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club. His love for adventure sports also led him to co-own Devil’s Circuit, India’s premier obstacle racing series.

Upasana Konidela is heiress to Rs 77,000 cr Apollo Hospitals empire

While Ram Charan is among the biggest superstars of South Indian cinema and one of the highest-paid actors in the country, Upasana Konidela is a formidable business leader in her own right. Heiress to the Apollo Hospitals, founded by her grandfather Prathap C Reddy, valued at approximately Rs 77,000 crore, she heads its CSR wing.

Upasana is the founder of URLife, a leading digital healthcare concierge and India’s largest provider of occupational health services. Educated at Regent’s University London and Harvard Business School, she has seamlessly blended global exposure with Indian enterprise. Over the years, she has also served on the boards of several multibillion-dollar organisations.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Upasana also serves as an Independent Director at the Zydus Group, a global life-sciences company employing over 27,000 people worldwide. According to Screener.in, Zydus registered a turnover of over Rs 14,235 crore in FY20. In addition, she is a board member of Apollo 24/7, the digital healthcare platform offering online pharmacy services, doctor consultations and appointment bookings. As per Tracxn, Apollo 24/7 reported an annual revenue of Rs 9,100 crore as of March 2025, with an employee strength of over 53,000.

Globally recognised as a power couple, Ram Charan and Upasana have graced the cover of Forbes and represented Indian cinema and entrepreneurship on international stages such as Cannes, the Golden Globes and the Oscars—earning admiration far beyond the film industry.

Upasana started Athamma’s Kichen with mother-in-law Surekha Konidela

Amid all these corporate responsibilities, she recently launched Athamma’s Kitchen with her mother-in-law Surekha Konidela—a venture born out of a deeply personal need. Speaking about its origin, Upasana shared, “We started Athamma’s Kitchen out of convenience. It was actually my problem. We would dine at the best restaurants in the world, but he would come back at 11:30 at night saying he wanted Indian food—home-cooked Indian food. My Athamma used to send premixes to my father-in-law during shoots, so now we all carry it.”

Upasana and Ram Charan’s lifestyle

The couple’s lifestyle reflects their stature. They own multiple luxury homes across the country, including their iconic Jubilee Hills mansion in Hyderabad, a residence in Bengaluru, and a plush penthouse in Mumbai. Their enviable automobile collection includes a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 (Rs 3.16 crore), Rolls-Royce Phantom (Rs 12.87 crore), Range Rover Autobiography (Rs 3 crore), Aston Martin V8 Vantage (Rs 4.9 crore), and a Ferrari Portofino (Rs 3.5 crore).

Upasana has a family constitution to avoid monetary disputes

In an earlier interview with Masoom Minnawala, Upasana revealed how her family has proactively taken steps to avoid monetary disputes. “Us being a family business and a business family, we have a family constitution written as well. We go back to that so that there are no fights over wealth. Wealth should never be the cause for any fight in our family. These are the laws that my grandfather (Prathap C. Reddy, founder of Apollo Hospitals) put in place. We fight over smaller things, but the big things are all written and taken care of by him.”

She also spoke about how the women of the family demanded their share in its wealth. “I did see patriarchy at home but luckily it was nipped in the bud. The girls were very strong and they asked for their own share, and I am happy to say that our family treats men and women equally and I am very proud of it,” she had said earlier.

Ram Charan and Upasana previously welcomed their daughter Klin Kara in 2023.