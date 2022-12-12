Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela expecting their first child, Chiranjeevi shares note: ‘We are delighted…’

RRR star Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela are expecting their first child together. Ram Charan’s superstar father Chiranjeevi on Monday took to Twitter to share the happy news.

Sharing a photo of Lord Hanuman, the actor tweeted, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic).”

The couple had tied the knot in 2012 in a ceremony in Hyderabad. The two reportedly met at a sports club over a decade ago, and did not start on the best of terms until they eventually fell for each other.

It seems like personally and professionally, Ram Charan has been having a heck of a year. His last release, the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR has become a global phenomenon since its release earlier this year. Inspired by two real-life revolutionaries who decided to stand up against British colonialism, RRR also featured Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

The movie ended up becoming a smash hit at the ticket counter, with many acclaimed directors globally commending it for its storytelling. RRR is now eyeing the Oscar trophy next year, as Rajamouli has recently been on an American tour promoting the film for the same.