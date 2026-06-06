Ram Charan’s wife Upasana is an heiress to Rs 77,000 cr empire: ‘We treat men-women equally’

While Ram Charan’s Peddi has been facing criticism over its portrayal of women and the limited agency afforded to its female characters, the actor’s wife, Upasana Konidela, is a powerful figure in her own right. An heiress to one of India’s most influential healthcare empires, Upasana is associated with a business legacy valued at around Rs 77,000 crore. Born into the prominent Kamineni family, Upasana joined the family business after completing her education, determined to carry forward its legacy. Her mother, Shobana Kamineni, played a key role in expanding the family’s healthcare ventures and became a major inspiration for Upasana’s own professional journey.

Upasana is a heiress to Rs 77,000 crore business empire

Upasana serves as an Independent Director at Zydus Group, a global life sciences company employing more than 27,000 people worldwide. She is also a board member of Apollo 24/7, the healthcare platform that offers online pharmacy services, doctor consultations, and appointment bookings. In addition, she heads the CSR initiatives of Apollo Hospitals, the healthcare giant founded by her grandfather, Prathap C Reddy.

Upasana is also the Managing Director of Family Health Plan Insurance TPA (FHPL). Over the years, she has been recognised for her philanthropic and healthcare initiatives, including being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Philanthropist of the Year and being featured in Forbes’ Tycoons of Tomorrow list.

In an earlier interview with influencer Masoom Minawala, Upasana revealed how her family proactively addressed wealth-related issues through a formal family constitution.

“Us being a family business and a business family, we have a family constitution written as well. We go back to that so that there are no fights over wealth. Wealth should never be the cause for any fight in our family. These are the laws that my grandfather put in place,” she said.

She also spoke about gender equality within the family and how women ensured they had an equal stake in the family’s legacy.

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“I did see patriarchy at home, but luckily it was nipped in the bud. The girls were very strong and they asked for their own share, and I am happy to say that our family treats men and women equally and I am very proud of it,” she said.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor’s scenes in Peddi to be changed after backlash, director issues statement

Ram Charan beyond acting

Meanwhile, Ram Charan himself comes from one of India’s most influential film families and is among the country’s highest-paid actors. The star reportedly charges between Rs 70 crore and Rs 100 crore per film and also earns through selective brand endorsements.

Apart from acting, Ram Charan is actively involved in film production through Konidela Production Company, which has backed successful films such as Khaidi No 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. In 2023, he also co-launched V Mega Pictures, which debuted with The India House. A passionate horse-riding enthusiast, Ram Charan founded the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club and is also a co-owner of Devil’s Circuit, one of India’s leading obstacle racing platforms.

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Ram Charan-Upasana love story

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela tied the knot in 2012 after being close friends for several years, dating back to their college days. According to reports, their friendship blossomed into romance around the time Ram Charan was shooting for his blockbuster film Magadheera. It was during a period of long-distance separation, when Upasana was pursuing her studies abroad, that the couple realised they were meant to be together. They eventually married in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad in 2012.

Today, the couple is among the most admired couples in the Telugu film industry and are proud parents to three children — Klin Kaara, Shivram, and Anveera.

Speaking about his relationship with Upasana, Ram Charan told Times Now, “Upasana in general is the boss at home; we are taught to say this. Everything is quite spontaneous with us; an actor’s life is very spontaneous – you don’t know where you are, how late you are working, when you are waking up; it’s difficult to design and live in a house with parents or with your spouse. There is a lot of adjustment that goes behind.”

Upasana, meanwhile, has often spoken about the mutual respect and support that defines their marriage. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “They say behind every successful man there is a woman. When he is shining, it’s great to be the shadow, and when I shine, he is secure enough to be mine.”

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While Ram Charan is often praised by fans as a supportive and caring husband in real life, his character in Peddi has drawn criticism for controversial scenes with Janhvi Kapoor’s character. Several viewers have questioned the portrayal of certain scenes, arguing that behaviour many consider objectifying and non-consensual was presented as romance, sparking a wider debate about the film’s representation of love and women. The objectionable scenes are now being removed from the film, according to filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute professional medical, health insurance, or financial advice.