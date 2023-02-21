scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Ram Charan walks barefoot at the airport as he jets off to the US ahead of Oscars 2023, see pics

Ram Charan was spotted walking barefoot at the Hyderabad airport. Ahead of the Oscars 2023, the actor is travelling to the US.

ram charanRam Charan was clicked at the Hyderabad airport. (Photo: Ramesh Bala/Twitter)

Actor Ram Charan was clicked arriving at the Hyderabad airport on February 21. The RRR actor is heading to the US ahead of the Oscars 2023. Ram Charan, who was dressed in an all black outfit, was seen walking barefoot towards the airport entrance.

According to reports,  Ram Charan is following Ayyappa Deeksha, a ritual followed by a devotee before visiting Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The devotees are also required to follow fasting for 48 days along with several other rituals. However, the time period may vary. Ram Charan also visited the Sabrimala temple after the success of RRR. 

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, also starring Jr NTR,  has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards for Naatu Naatu composed by MM Keeravani. The song is nominated alongside the songs of Rihanna and Lady Gaga. RRR has been a success in India and abroad. After they lost to  Gujarati-language movie Chello Show as India’s official entry to the Oscars, the makers launched an intensive campaign for the film. 

The SS Rajamouli directorial won the Globe for Best Original Song but it missed out in the Best Non-English Language Film category. The film won the Best Foreign Language Film and the song Naatu Naatu won Best Song at the 28th edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards. The last time an Indian won an Oscar for music was in 2009, when composer AR Rahman took home the award for song Jai Ho from Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire.

Set in the British-occupied India of the 1900s, Jr NTR and Ram Charan play freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju in the film. The film also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The Oscars 2023 will be held on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 12:53 IST
Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got 'painted in love' at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
