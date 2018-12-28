Ram Charan: Vinaya Vidheya Rama took four years to happen

A grand pre-release event of Vinaya Vidheya Rama was held on Thursday in Hyderabad. The event was graced by the who’s who of Telugu cinema, including Ram Charan’s superstar father Chiranjeevi. Political leader KT Rama Rao also took part in the event, which was attended by hundreds of fans.

Ram Charan revealed director Boyapati Srinu took his own sweet time to make Vinaya Vidheya Rama. “It’s not like I heard this script a year ago and made it into a film. The director told me this about four years ago,” he noted.

“Four years he worked on the script of Vinaya Vidheya Rama very hard to ensure he delivers a film that will be enjoyed by the fans,” the actor added.

He also said that Boyapati Srinu has the most disciplined set he has ever worked on. “I wish every actor should work with Boyapati Srinu. Working with him is a different kick,” Charan said. “Trust me.”

Ram Charan promised his fans will have a blast watching this film. “This film is an out-and-out, beautiful, commercial film. I grew up watching my dad’s out-and-out commercial films such as Khaidi and Gang Leader. It (Vinaya Vidheya Rama) is such a lovely film. This is a festival film, so take your entire family with you,” he added.

Watch Ram Charan starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama trailer here:

Last night, the filmmakers also released the trailer of Vinaya Vidheya Rama. After delivering movies like Dhruva and Rangasthalam, Charan has gone back to doing an over-the-top action film.

Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments banner, the film is set to hit the screens on January 11