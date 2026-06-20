Ram Charan, Upasana reveal Klin Kaara’s face on birthday; fans say ‘Looks just like mumma’

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela have finally given fans a glimpse of their daughter Klin Kaara. The couple, who welcomed Klin Kaara in June 2023, shared the first clear photograph of their daughter as she celebrated her third birthday on June 20. The heartwarming family picture quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with birthday wishes and reactions.

The photograph, shared through a joint Instagram post by Upasana and Klin Kaara’s account, showed Ram and Upasana holding their daughter in their arms as the family smiled for the camera. All three were dressed in matching blue outfits.

Alongside the picture, Upasana wrote, “Happy Birthday Klin Kaara our precious little one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

The post soon drew reactions from celebrities and fans alike. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu responded with teary-eyed and red heart emojis.

Many fans were quick to point out Klin Kaara’s resemblance to her mother. “So sweet she looks just like her mumma,” one user commented. “Dad’s genes did not even try,” joked another. “Pic of the day,” read another comment.

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Why Ram Charan and Upasana kept Klin Kaara away from the spotlight

Ram Charan and Upasana have remained fiercely protective of their daughter’s privacy since her birth. For nearly three years, they ensured that Klin Kaara’s face was not revealed publicly despite frequent media attention and public appearances.

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Last year, Upasana spoke about the challenges of raising a child in the public eye and explained why the couple had chosen to keep their daughter’s identity private.

“The world is a place that’s changing so rapidly and few incidents scare us as parents, but we also want to give a child the freedom to live. Covering her face while going to the airport or things like that. It’s a huge task for the mother, for the child, for the father, for everyone around as well. So I don’t know whether we are doing the right thing or not, but for now, we are happy where we are,” she told HT City.

Ram Charan on being a father

In a recent interview with Times Now, Ram opened up about fatherhood and described himself as a hands-on parent, while jokingly calling Upasana the “boss” at home.

“Upasana, in general, is the boss at home; we are taught to say this. Everything is quite spontaneous with us; an actor’s life is very spontaneous – you don’t know where you are, how late you are working, or when you are waking up. It’s difficult to design and live a life in a house with parents or with your spouse. There is a lot of adjustment that goes behind it,” he said.

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After welcoming Klin Kaara in June 2023, the couple became parents again on January 31, 2026, when they welcomed twins — a son, Shivram, and a daughter, Anveera Devi.

Ram Charan and Upasana’s love story

Ram and Upasana were schoolmates but lost touch after graduation before reconnecting years later in Hyderabad. Their friendship eventually blossomed into a relationship, leading to an engagement in December 2011. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Hyderabad in June 2012 and welcomed their first child after 11 years of marriage.

On the professional front, Ram Charan was last seen in Buchi Babu Sana’s Telugu film Peddi, which also starred Janhvi Kapoor. The film emerged as a major box-office success, collecting Rs 400 crore worldwide.