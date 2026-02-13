Ram Charan, Upasana name their twins Shivram, Anveera Devi; actor explains the meaning, calls it a ‘deeply personal, spiritual decision’

Ram Charan said that naming the twins was a deeply spiritual decision for the family, and that the elders of the household were intimately involved in the decision.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiFeb 13, 2026 08:51 AM IST
Ram CharanRam Charan and his wife Upasana were blessed with twins earlier this month. (Photo: Ram Charan, Instagram)
Earlier this month, megastar Chiranjeevi delighted fans with joyful news. Taking to social media, he announced that his son, Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana had been blessed with twins. Soon after, the couple released a statement expressing their gratitude and sharing their thoughts on how they hope to raise their new-borns. Continuing the celebrations, Ram Charan and Upasana recently hosted a traditional naamkaran (naming) ceremony, alongside a pooja, attended by close family and friends. At the ceremony, they revealed the names of their twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi.

Shivram and Anveera Devi: What do they mean?

Now, in a conversation with Variety India, Ram has shared the meaning behind the names: “Our son’s name, Shivram, reflects two eternal ideals, Lord Shiva and Lord Ram, strength with restraint, devotion with righteousness. It also carries forward my father’s birth name, Shiv Shankar Vara Prasad, so there’s lineage and gratitude woven into it.”

Speaking about his daughter’s name, he said, “Our daughter’s name, Anveera Devi, represents boundless courage and divine feminine strength. “Veera” signifies bravery, and “An” expands it to something limitless. The “Devi” is intentional, a reminder that strength and grace can co-exist. For us, these names are not just identifiers. They are aspirations of strength, love and courage.”

He also reflected on the emotional weight of naming their children, emphasising the role of family in the process. “Naming them was a deeply personal and spiritual decision for both of us. Upasana and I discussed it extensively, but our parents were very much part of the journey. In our culture, elders bring wisdom and blessings, so their presence in that process meant a lot to us,” he said.

‘Ram has been incredibly hands-on,’ says Upasana

The twins mark the couple’s second journey into parenthood, following the birth of their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023. Opening up about embracing motherhood once again, Upasana said, “Motherhood, the second time around, feels calmer and more conscious. The first time, everything is new, beautiful, but overwhelming. This time, I feel much more relaxed and grounded. I’ve learned to let go of a lot, and now I don’t panic over the small things anymore. Stability, routine, and unconditional love, that’s really all the little ones need right now. Managing twins is magical. I’m only a week into it, so I don’t want to speak too soon, but there’s an extraordinary sense of fulfilment watching all three of my children together. Every moment is a learning experience. Ram has been incredibly hands-on, especially with Kaara. They share such a special bond. For us, making sure each child feels equally loved and secure is what truly makes the difference.”

Also Read | Before O’Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence

In the same conversation, Upasana also addressed why she chose not to take maternity leave before delivery and remained professionally active. With a smile, she said, “In my line of work, there isn’t really a holiday, I’m wired that way. I’m not sure whether to feel happy or conflicted about it. My work gives me purpose and happiness, and my children give me pure joy. Both deserve attention and space to grow in their own way. Right now, my focus is on healing and slowly delivering my next hospital project. I believe life is about balance. Priorities shift with time, and I’ve learned to embrace that rhythm depending on what’s needed.”

Story continues below this ad

Recently, Upasana also took to Instagram to share a glimpse into the spiritual and astrological planning that preceded the arrival of their twins. The video highlighted the coordinated efforts of a dedicated team of doctors, nurses, astrologers and other experts, each describing their role in ensuring a smooth and thoughtfully planned process.

