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Inside Rs 2,500 cr empire of Ram Charan-Upasana: Rare tour of resort-like Hyderabad home
In an old video, Telugu actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidel, who has a reported net worth of Rs 1130 crore, gave a detailed tour of their beautiful Hyderabad house.
Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have been living in the same house in Hyderabad, which they first entered together as husband and wife. The couple recently welcomed twins Shivram and Anveera Devi, and prefer to keep their personal life away from public glare. However, last year, Upasana, who has an estimated personal net worth of more than Rs 1,130 crore, gave a tour of her Hyderabad home with Ram.
Garden, lush greenery, forest
During an interview with Curly Tales, Upasana Konidela opened her house’ doors to give a glimpse to her fans. The property, which feels more like a retreat, is located in the heart of the city. However, the lush greenery around the house makes you forget that you are in the middle of Hyderabad. Before reaching the entrance door, there’s a beautiful paved pathway and a garden.
The residence is painted in white and finished with glass windows, which gives a modern vibe amidst a forest. The garden area has a dedicated spot to sit and enjoy the weather. The outdoor space seamlessly merges into the garage. Both Upasana and Ram have often revealed that they are nature lovers.
ALSO READ | ‘Why question my ability to reproduce?’: Ram Charan-Upasana’s journey to becoming parents
Traditional interiors with modern design
Once you enter their luxury house, the interiors are a blend of traditional heritage and modern art. The living room has a more South Indian vibe, with several seating spots – including woven couches, comfortable chairs and more. With huge glass windows and black-white flooring, sunlight beams into their drawing room.
To add more elegance and vintage feel, the space has antique showpieces and lamps. The house is mostly built taking inspiration from the South Indian culture, with wooden panels and ventilation from each corner. There also a big dining hall, which has a grand dinner table underneath a chandelier, which gives warm golden light.
Upasana Konidela’s net worth
After getting married in 2012, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela got blessed with twins last year – a son and a daughter, after earlier welcoming their daughter Klin Kara. They are officially one of India’s most powerful celebrity business families, and together have a wealth running into thousands of crores. The couple own many luxury homes in the country, including their Jubilee Hills mansion in Hyderabad, a house in Bengaluru, and a penthouse in Mumbai. The luxury car collection also includes a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 (Rs 3.16 crore), Rolls-Royce Phantom (Rs 12.87 crore), Range Rover Autobiography (Rs 3 crore), Aston Martin V8 Vantage (Rs 4.9 crore), and a Ferrari Portofino (Rs 3.5 crore).
The star couple has a reported net worth of Rs 2500 crore. Upasana is the Vice-Chairperson of the Apollo Foundation and an important member of their multi-billion-dollar Apollo Hospitals family empire. Heiress to the Apollo Hospitals, founded by her grandfather Prathap C Reddy, valued at around Rs 77,000 crore, she leads its CSR wing.
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