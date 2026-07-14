Inside Rs 2,500 cr empire of Ram Charan-Upasana: Rare tour of resort-like Hyderabad home

Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have been living in the same house in Hyderabad, which they first entered together as husband and wife. The couple recently welcomed twins Shivram and Anveera Devi, and prefer to keep their personal life away from public glare. However, last year, Upasana, who has an estimated personal net worth of more than Rs 1,130 crore, gave a tour of her Hyderabad home with Ram.

Garden, lush greenery, forest

During an interview with Curly Tales, Upasana Konidela opened her house’ doors to give a glimpse to her fans. The property, which feels more like a retreat, is located in the heart of the city. However, the lush greenery around the house makes you forget that you are in the middle of Hyderabad. Before reaching the entrance door, there’s a beautiful paved pathway and a garden.