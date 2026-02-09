Ram Charan’s wife Upasana reveals spiritual planning behind twins’ birth: Astrologer chose timing, energy alchemist offered prayers

In a heartwarming video shared days after giving birth, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela revealed the spiritual and astrological planning that preceded the arrival of her son and daughter.

Written by: Entertainment Desk
3 min readHyderabadFeb 9, 2026 10:31 PM IST
Ram charan with Upasana KonidelaBlessed Timing, Double Joy for Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela
When Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed their twins, it wasn’t left to chance. In a heartwarming video shared days after giving birth, Upasana revealed the spiritual and astrological planning that preceded the arrival of her son and daughter.

Sharing the video of Instagram, Upasana wrote, “Everytime I watch this, my heart feels full. I’m deeply grateful for the love, strength, and positivity that surrounds us. With folded hands, thank you….To RC’s fans and well wishers, i know your love comes from a place of goodness. I trust you will always protect our children and respect their safety. To everyone across the world who prayed for us – your blessings will be cherished forever.”

Astrologer Mahesh Bang features prominently in the video, explaining the careful selection of the birth timing: “I found one date and time that is 31st January, 11:30 p.m. onwards.”

Alongside him, energy alchemist Ranadheer can be seen preparing for the momentous occasion with prayers and positive intentions. “So finally the day has come,” he says in the video, adding, “So I’m here today on behalf of her and the family to pray everything should be safe, happy and healthy.”

The video highlights the collective effort of a specialized team of doctors, nurses, astrologers, and other experts, who spoke about their roles and experiences in ensuring a smooth and well-coordinated process.

Also Read – Chiranjeevi’s ‘have a boy’ advice for Ram Charan resurfaces as actor welcomes twins; Lavanya Tripathi defends: ‘Very few men can do…’

The collaboration between astrologer and energy alchemist highlights the family’s commitment to ensuring not just medical safety, but spiritual harmony for the births, a practice rooted in traditions that view the moment of birth as cosmically significant.

The video also captures the profound joy of Chiranjeevi, whose words reflect the collective anticipation that had built around this event. “From far away, and from a long time, a lot of people have wished for something auspicious like this to happen,” he shares, adding, “By the blessing of God, one girl and one boy have been born. This is very happy news.”

On February 1, megastar Chiranjeevi officially shared the joyous news of the arrival of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s twins on X, stating: “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been blessed with twins—a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and a divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings, and good wishes.”

