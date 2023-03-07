Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela enjoy ‘babymoon amidst the chaos’, see pictures

Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela are enjoying their babymoon in the US. Upasana on Tuesday shared a video featuring pictures of the couple exploring nature, shopping and relishing mouth-watering delicacies. They also went dolphin and whale-watching. The soon-to-be mother thanked Ram for taking time out of RRR’S Oscar campaign.

Upasana captioned the video, “Amidst all the hustle, Mr.C’s time out for “us” Sneak Peek #babymoon Happy Holi. Thank you for taking me (whale emoticon) & (dolphin emoticon) watching Ticking it off my bucket list.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

In December 2022, Chiranjeevi took to social media to share that his son Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela are expecting their first child. A note shared on Twitter read, “With the blessings of Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With Love and gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Ram Charan has been promoting SS Rajamouli directorial RRR in America from some time. RRR song “Naatu Naatu”, composed by MM Keeravaani, has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The film has already won big at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, Hollywood Critics Association Awards, Houston Film Critics Society Awards amongst others.