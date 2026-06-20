‘Why question my ability to reproduce?’: Ram Charan-Upasana’s journey to becoming parents

For years, one question followed Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela everywhere. Not about her work as a businesswoman, philanthropist or healthcare entrepreneur. Not about her role in one of India’s most influential business families. But about when she planned to have a child.

After marrying actor Ram Charan in 2012, Upasana spent more than a decade facing public scrutiny over the couple’s decision to delay parenthood. Questions about her marriage soon evolved into questions about her fertility, reproductive choices and even her ability to become a mother.

Upasana never objected to motherhood itself. What she resisted was the idea that society should decide when it happened.

The woman who once publicly asked why people felt entitled to question her “ability to reproduce” is today raising three children — daughter Klin Kaara and twins Shivram and Anveera Devi. Yet through every phase of that journey, one thing has remained constant: her belief that motherhood should be a choice, not an obligation.

From speaking openly about freezing her eggs and defending her decision to remain child-free for years to embracing parenthood and becoming a hands-on mother, Upasana’s journey has challenged many of the assumptions society places on women and motherhood.

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‘Why do people question my ability to reproduce?’

Long before she became a mother, Upasana found herself repeatedly answering questions about when she and Ram Charan planned to start a family.

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The couple married in a lavish ceremony in Hyderabad in June 2012 and quickly became one of Telugu cinema’s most high-profile couples. But as the years passed without a pregnancy announcement, speculation intensified.

During an interaction with spiritual leader Sadhguru, Upasana voiced a frustration shared by many women.

“I have been very, very happily married for 10 years now. I love my life and my family, but why do people find it their duty to question my RRR? First is my relationship, second is my ability to reproduce and third is my role in life,” she said.

Ram Charan and Upasana with their daughter Klin Kaara. (Photo: Instagram/Ram Charan) Ram Charan and Upasana with their daughter Klin Kaara. (Photo: Instagram/Ram Charan)

At the time, Ram Charan also defended their decision, explaining that both he and Upasana wanted to focus on their personal and professional goals before embracing parenthood.

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“As the son of Chiranjeevi, I have the responsibility of making fans happy. If I start a family, I may deviate from my mission. Upasana also has goals. So we decided not to have kids for some years,” he had said.

When Upsana opened up about freezing her eggs

One of the reasons Upasana’s journey stood out was her willingness to speak openly about fertility planning.

In a country where conversations around reproductive health often remain private, she revealed that she had frozen her eggs. Rather than treating it as a secret, she spoke about it as a practical and empowering decision.

The decision, she explained, was closely tied to the couple’s desire to establish themselves professionally before becoming parents.

“Ram and I took a call very early in our marriage when it came to storing our eggs. We definitely believed that for various reasons we needed to focus on our careers at that point in time. Today, both of us are at a stable place where we can afford to take care of the child with the income we are generating by ourselves and give our child that lifestyle and stability,” Upasana told Mid-Day.

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She added, “People might say that we are inheriting so much, but at the end of the day, what we keep for our child, what we earn has to make sense. We didn’t let anything get in the way of our thoughts, and I think that is something I respect a lot in our relationship.”

For Upasana, the decision was never about avoiding motherhood. It was about preserving the freedom to choose motherhood on her own timeline.

Pregnancy after a decade of marriage

In December 2022, the Konidela family announced that Ram Charan and Upasana were expecting their first child.

The announcement came more than 10 years after their wedding and was met with an outpouring of love from fans and well-wishers.

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Six months later, in June 2023, the couple welcomed daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

A hands-on mother despite a demanding career

Motherhood did not change Upasana’s approach to work, nor did work prevent her from being actively involved in parenting.

Nurse Lalita D’Silva, who has worked with several high-profile families, described Ram Charan and Upasana as “hands-on parents.”

According to Lalita, the couple actively participate in caring for their children and does not rely entirely on support staff despite their demanding schedules. She also praised Upasana’s humility, recalling how the entrepreneur regularly checked on her well-being and treated staff like family.

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Upasana has also spoken extensively about nutrition and wellness when it comes to raising her children. One of her favourite ingredients is ragi, which she says forms an important part of daughter Klin Kaara’s diet. Recalling advice from Sadhguru, she revealed that she ensures her daughter consumes ragi every day, often in the form of ragi kanji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

Becoming a mother of three

In January 2026, Upasana and Ram Charan entered a new chapter when they welcomed twins — son Shivram and daughter Anveera Devi.

The twins joined elder sister Klin Kaara, making the couple parents of three children.

Talking about her second pregnancy and expanding family, Upasana later described the experience as very different from her first journey into motherhood. She said she felt calmer, more confident and more conscious as a parent the second time around.

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This article reflects the personal experiences and choices of the individual and is intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes.