‘Dream fulfilled’: Ram Charan, Upasana celebrate Janmashtami with their twins and Klin

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with their children, dressing their little ones as Sri Krishna and Radha Rani. The heartwarming glimpses have won the internet’s love.

This year’s Janmashtami was extra special at Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s home as the couple celebrated the auspicious occasion with their little ones. Upasana shared a heartwarming glimpse of the festivities featuring their three children.

The couple, who welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, on January 31, 2026, marked the auspicious occasion with a special family pooja.

In the picture, Ram Charan can be seen sitting with his son, Shiva Ram, in his lap, while Upasana holds their daughter, Anveera Devi. Their elder daughter, three-year-old Klin Kaara, sits between them in the adorable family picture.

Sharing the photo, Upasana Kamineni wrote, “Dream Fulfilled 🙏 Truly Blessed. Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya. #Happyjanmashtami.”