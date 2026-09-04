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‘Dream fulfilled’: Ram Charan, Upasana celebrate Janmashtami with their twins and Klin
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela celebrate Janmashtami with their little ones, making the festive occasion extra special.
This year’s Janmashtami was extra special at Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s home as the couple celebrated the auspicious occasion with their little ones. Upasana shared a heartwarming glimpse of the festivities featuring their three children.
The couple, who welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, on January 31, 2026, marked the auspicious occasion with a special family pooja.
In the picture, Ram Charan can be seen sitting with his son, Shiva Ram, in his lap, while Upasana holds their daughter, Anveera Devi. Their elder daughter, three-year-old Klin Kaara, sits between them in the adorable family picture.
Sharing the photo, Upasana Kamineni wrote, “Dream Fulfilled 🙏 Truly Blessed. Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya. #Happyjanmashtami.”
See Ram Charan and Upasana’s Janmashtami post here:
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Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “A truly adorable and heartwarming celebration! 💙🦚Wishing the entire Konidela family a blessed and joyful Janmashtami. 🪈✨,” while another added, “Little Krishna has entered the Chiranjeevi home after many years 🦚💙.”
Ram Charan and Upasana have largely kept their children away from the public spotlight, making the family picture particularly special for fans.
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View this post on Instagram
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni earlier hosted an intimate naming ceremony in Hyderabad on February 12, where they revealed the names of their twin children as Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi.
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On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in the sports drama Peddi. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, grossed over Rs 350 crore worldwide.
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