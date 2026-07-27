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Ram Charan to undergo surgery for wrist injury; Chiranjeevi and Upasana with him
Ram Charan suffered a wrist cartilage tear while shooting for intense wrestling sequences during Peddi.
Actor Ram Charan is reportedly undergoing wrist surgery in Coimbatore today. The actor suffered a cartilage tear in his wrist while shooting for Peddi. On Sunday, Ram Charan was spotted at Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport. His surgery is scheduled to happen at the Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore.
As per reports, Ram Charan suffered a wrist cartilage tear while performing intense fighting sequences during Peddi. Due to the film’s promotions, Ram Charan had to postpone the surgery; however, he was seen wearing a bandage during the film’s promotional events.
Ram Charan to undergo wrist surgery today
According to reports, Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi, mother Surekha, wife Upasana Konidela and other family members will be by his side as he undergoes surgery. Confirming the news, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on X, “Wishing Mega Power Star Ram Charan all the very best as he undergoes wrist surgery at the renowned Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Surekha Garu, Upasana, and the family will be with him throughout. Here’s wishing him a smooth procedure and a speedy recovery.”
Also Read: Ram Charan underwent 3 body transformations for Peddi, is in pain: ‘I can’t lift my daughter’
Wishing Mega Power Star #RamCharan all the very best as he undergoes wrist surgery tomorrow at the renowned Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore. ❤️🙏
Megastar #Chiranjeevi, Surekha garu, Upasana, and the family will be with him throughout. Here’s wishing him a smooth procedure and a… pic.twitter.com/mt4kw0lmww
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 26, 2026
While the fans have been sending best wishes to the Peddi star for a speedy recovery, after the surgery, Ram will be required to take a few weeks off. He will only be able to shoot again after receiving medical clearance. Ram Charan’s next film is helmed by Sukumar. Tentatively titled RC17, the film’s scripting is completed, and it’s in the pre-production stage. The shooting will only commence after Ram Charan completely recovers. This year, Ram Charan is the third member of the family to undergo surgery. Earlier this year, Ram’s father Chiranjeevi underwent shoulder surgery. Recently, Pawan Kalyan also underwent rotator cuff surgery in Mumbai.
Talking about his wrist injury with India Today, Ram Charan had said, “It was one tear, but now it’s seven tears because of the 20 days of shoot. I just had to get through the film.” At the film’s trailer launch, Ram Charan had said, “We were shooting for the kushti scenes for over 25-30 days. I had asked him to bring trained actors, but Buchi Babu Sana brought real pehelwaans; they grabbed me tightly during a scene, that’s when the cartilage tear happened. It’s fine, it is worth it and a beautiful memory of Peddi.”
About Peddi
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Ram Charan’s film Peddi opened to a mixed response at the box office. The film also received backlash over objectifying its female lead, Janhvi Kapoor. Several close-up shots and physical advances by Ram’s character faced objection from the audience; following the public outrage, Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology and also removed a few scenes that had offended the viewers.
The director said in an interview last month, “There was so much negativity. Even the people who wanted it guaranteed it wouldn’t happen. I was disappointed. I thought it wouldn’t meet my expectations at the start. In the trailer, too many things were packed into one scene; it was just too much. We just can’t afford such things with big movies.”
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“Lots of people are giving reviews. Some have followers in the hundreds of thousands, like 500k, 600k, even a million. When they give a review, they put the phone down and instead of just talking about it on the side, they post reels or video clips. They’re giving personal reviews, and that word-of-mouth is really working,” Buchi Babu Sana added.
Following the backlash, the production team added footage for 5 minutes 56 seconds to the film’s re-edited version. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi collected Rs 341.73 crores at the box office worldwide.
Disclaimer: This article covers non-instructional personal injury details regarding celebrity wrist surgery while referencing unverified social media reports. It also includes emotional backlash surrounding controversial film scenes.
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