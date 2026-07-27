Ram Charan to undergo surgery for wrist injury; Chiranjeevi and Upasana with him

Actor Ram Charan is reportedly undergoing wrist surgery in Coimbatore today. The actor suffered a cartilage tear in his wrist while shooting for Peddi. On Sunday, Ram Charan was spotted at Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport. His surgery is scheduled to happen at the Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore.

As per reports, Ram Charan suffered a wrist cartilage tear while performing intense fighting sequences during Peddi. Due to the film’s promotions, Ram Charan had to postpone the surgery; however, he was seen wearing a bandage during the film’s promotional events.

Ram Charan to undergo wrist surgery today

According to reports, Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi, mother Surekha, wife Upasana Konidela and other family members will be by his side as he undergoes surgery. Confirming the news, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on X, “Wishing Mega Power Star Ram Charan all the very best as he undergoes wrist surgery at the renowned Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Surekha Garu, Upasana, and the family will be with him throughout. Here’s wishing him a smooth procedure and a speedy recovery.”