scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Ram Charan tells Neha Kakkar he’s a ‘big fan’ of her work: ‘A big deal because…’

Telugu actor Ram Charan recently met singer Neha Kakkar at an event. The two celebrities expressed fondness for each other's work as they met.

ram charan neha kakkarNeha Kakkar has found a new fan in Ram Charan. (Photo: Neha Kakkar, Ram Charan/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Singer Neha Kakkar is on cloud nine as she has recently learnt that the Telugu actor Ram Charan is her fan. She recently met the RRR actor at an event where he complimented her and told her he is a ‘big fan’ of hers. His words left Neha overwhelmed and she in turn also told him that she too admires his work.

Neha shared a video on Instagram where she walks in at an event, which was also being attended by Ram Charan. As she arrives, the actor who was seated at a table gets up and greets her with folded hands. He then tells her, “Big fan of your work.” An overjoyed Neha responds by saying, “Oh my god, so good to hear that. Same here. Big fan. Thank you so much.”

Along with the video, Neha wrote, “When Mr. Ramcharan said he’s a big Fan! It is a big deal for me coz there are hardly any people who appreciate others in public. Now I know why he’s loved so much! @alwaysramcharan 🙌🏼Glad somebody captured this moment!”

Also read |When Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela said ‘her ability to reproduce’ is questioned, Sadhguru said he wants to award her

As Neha shared the video, her husband Rohanpreet Singh showered love on her. Her brother Tony Kakkar commented, “Truly 1 in a billion my nehu ❤️🙌.” Many fans of the singer were elated to see Ram Charan praising their favourite star. One of them wrote in the comments section, “You deserve it mine Queen 👑❤️.” A few also wrote, “Proud” on the video.

A few months back, Neha was at the receiving end of trolling on social media because of her song “O Sajna”. Since this was a remake of the popular song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chankayi’, the song received a lot of criticism from Falguni Pathak’s fans. But Neha made it clear that she doesn’t bother to care about what her haters have to say about her.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

Meanwhile, Ram Charan currently announced expecting his first baby with wife Upasana. He is also basking in the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR which is receiving a lot of praise on the international platforms.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 01:27:03 pm
Next Story

Veteran alumni of 39th course of NDA to meet at alma mater in Pune

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

avatar 2 screening
Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and others attend special screening of Avatar: The Way of Water
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close