Ram Charan tells Neha Kakkar he’s a ‘big fan’ of her work: ‘A big deal because…’

Singer Neha Kakkar is on cloud nine as she has recently learnt that the Telugu actor Ram Charan is her fan. She recently met the RRR actor at an event where he complimented her and told her he is a ‘big fan’ of hers. His words left Neha overwhelmed and she in turn also told him that she too admires his work.

Neha shared a video on Instagram where she walks in at an event, which was also being attended by Ram Charan. As she arrives, the actor who was seated at a table gets up and greets her with folded hands. He then tells her, “Big fan of your work.” An overjoyed Neha responds by saying, “Oh my god, so good to hear that. Same here. Big fan. Thank you so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Along with the video, Neha wrote, “When Mr. Ramcharan said he’s a big Fan! It is a big deal for me coz there are hardly any people who appreciate others in public. Now I know why he’s loved so much! @alwaysramcharan 🙌🏼Glad somebody captured this moment!”

As Neha shared the video, her husband Rohanpreet Singh showered love on her. Her brother Tony Kakkar commented, “Truly 1 in a billion my nehu ❤️🙌.” Many fans of the singer were elated to see Ram Charan praising their favourite star. One of them wrote in the comments section, “You deserve it mine Queen 👑❤️.” A few also wrote, “Proud” on the video.

A few months back, Neha was at the receiving end of trolling on social media because of her song “O Sajna”. Since this was a remake of the popular song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chankayi’, the song received a lot of criticism from Falguni Pathak’s fans. But Neha made it clear that she doesn’t bother to care about what her haters have to say about her.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan currently announced expecting his first baby with wife Upasana. He is also basking in the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR which is receiving a lot of praise on the international platforms.