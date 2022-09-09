Ram Charan takes a break from RC 15 shoot for a weekend getaway with family. See photos

Telugu actor Ram Charan has taken a break from the ongoing production of his upcoming movie titled RC 15. He took a private jet to an undisclosed destination for a weekend getaway with his family and friends. “Mega Power Star @alwaysRamCharan along with his sisters, nieces, friends and his pet Rhyme step out for a weekend getaway. The pictures of them together having fun are quite endearing,” Vamsi Kaka, the PRO of Ram Charan, tweeted while sharing the picture from inside the jet.

Ram Charan’s RS 15 is written and directed by Shankar. The movie marks his maiden collaboration with the 2.0 director. The project went on floors in October last year and the shooting has been going on without a hitch. However, due to Shankar’s earlier commitment, the director also announced that he has resumed the shoot of Indian 2.

The announcement came as a shock to fans of Ram Charan as they wondered about the fate of RC15. Shankar later clarified the production of RC 15 will go on without any problem. “Hi Everyone, Indian 2 and #RC15 will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of #RC15 from first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag!,” Shankar had tweeted earlier.

RC 15 also stars Kiara Advani, Sunil, Srikanth, Anjali, Naveen Chandra and Jayaram. Actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah also joined the sets of the movie on Friday.