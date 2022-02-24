Ram Charan surprises fans with a video featuring Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan ahead of Bheemla Nayak

Ahead of the release of Bheemla Nayak, actor Ram Charan surprised fans of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan by sharing a video of the superstars visiting the sets of each other’s movies, Godfather and Bheemla Nayak. Sharing the video, Charan wrote on social media, “#GODFATHER and #BHEEMLANAYAK visit each other’s film sets!”

In the 93-second video, while the first part shows Chiranjeevi in a ‘khaidi’ avatar, visiting the sets of Bheemla Nayak, the latter part shows Pawan Kalyan paying a visit to the Godfather’s shooting location. The lines in the video read, “One day the fugitive Khaidi visited the ferocious cop Bheemla Nayak. And then the duty-bound cop Bheemla Nayak met the Godfather. And they shared some delightful moments. All the best Bheemla Nayak.”

Responding to the video, music composer Thaman wrote, “THE #ThemeOfGodfather & #LaLaBheemla. Such a lovely Video to watch #MegaStar @KChiruTweets & Our dear #PowerStar @PawanKalyan gaaru.”

A few fans called the video, “The ultimate crossover #BheemlaNayak and #Godfather,” but they all agreed that it was quite the treat for them.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is awaiting the release of Acharya and has Bhola Shankar, Godfather, and two untitled projects with directors KS Ravindra and Venky Kudumula. Pawan Kalyan has period drama Hari Hara Veeramallu in the pipeline.