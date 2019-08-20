People should have a son like Ram Charan: Sye Raa actor Sudeep

Kannada movie star Sudeep expressed his gratitude for having had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry in the upcoming film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

“We’re lucky to be part of the film fraternity, which takes us to different parts (of the country),” said the actor at the teaser launch event in Mumbai on Tuesday. The main star cast, including Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia were present at the teaser launch. Producer Ram Charan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar were also in attendance.

Talking about the huge star cast of the film, Sudeep said, the number of stars in Sye Raa were in equal proportion to the props on the set. He joked that Hyderabad may have run out of vanity vans when the entire star cast shot for the film there.

The Pailwaan star also heaped praises on Ram Charan for making this film. “People should have a son like Ram Charan. He made his father’s dream come true to such an extent,” he added.

Chiranjeevi had been wanting to make this film for a long time now. However, the project went into cold storage due to budget constraints at the time. It is said that this film has been made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

Sudeep also said he feels happy when he gets offers from other parts of the country. “We all have our own platforms. But stepping out of that and coming here and doing something because somebody else needs you; submitting to someone else’s dream is much more fulfilling than what we dream for ourselves. The same thing goes for Dabangg 3 also,” the actor stated.

Sudeep has been roped in to play the antagonist in Dabangg 3, which stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead.