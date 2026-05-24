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Ram Charan-starrer Peddi’s third song Hellallallo out; Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Haasan steal the show
Peddi song Hellallallo is composed by A R Rahman, crooned by Rakshita Suresh and written by Ananth Sree Ram.
The makers of the Telugu sports drama Peddi released the film’s third song, “Hellallallo,” on Sunday. Featuring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shruti Haasan, the track was unveiled a day after its grand launch event in Bhopal. The song has been composed by AR Rahman, sung by Rakshita Suresh, and written by Anantha Sriram.
While “Hellallallo” may not be Rahman’s most memorable composition, the song is elevated by the lively performances of Ram, Shruti and Janhvi.
Fans’ reaction to Peddi song “Hellallallo”
Reacting to the song video, a fan wrote, “Massive Steps By Ram Charan. Fabulous Dance,” while another fan commented, “Ram Charan’s screen presence + Rahman’s music = BLOCKBUSTER LOADING.”
“Not at all easy to do such moves with that body. What a grace,” added another fan.
Watch Ram Charan-starrer Peddi’s third song Hellallallo here:
About Peddi
The trailer of Peddi, which was launched in Mumbai earlier this week, offered an action-packed glimpse into the world of the much-awaited rural sports drama. The film features Ram Charan in the role of a crossover athlete, showcasing his skills across multiple sports including cricket, wrestling and athletics.
At the trailer launch, Ram Charan described Peddi as a deeply emotional and inspiring story. “It is a very sincere film. This is about a man’s search for identity. All of us need some kind of identity to go through life. This story is about Peddi, who is going through an identity crisis and eventually finds himself fighting for a much larger cause. He is a crossover athlete. His pain, his journey and his struggle have been beautifully etched in a film that feels both organic and commercial at the same time,” he said.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Divyenndu, Shivarajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The project is being backed by Sukumar Writings. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on June 4, 2026.
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