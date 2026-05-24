Ram Charan-starrer Peddi’s third song Hellallallo out; Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Haasan steal the show

The makers of the Telugu sports drama Peddi released the film’s third song, “Hellallallo,” on Sunday. Featuring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shruti Haasan, the track was unveiled a day after its grand launch event in Bhopal. The song has been composed by AR Rahman, sung by Rakshita Suresh, and written by Anantha Sriram.

While “Hellallallo” may not be Rahman’s most memorable composition, the song is elevated by the lively performances of Ram, Shruti and Janhvi.

Fans’ reaction to Peddi song “Hellallallo”

Reacting to the song video, a fan wrote, “Massive Steps By Ram Charan. Fabulous Dance,” while another fan commented, “Ram Charan’s screen presence + Rahman’s music = BLOCKBUSTER LOADING.”