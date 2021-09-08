Ram Charan-Shankar’s RC 15 launch: Makers share poster

Marking the launch of Shankar and Ram Charan’s film RC15 on Wednesday, the film’s production house Sri Venkateswara Creations teased fans with a poster featuring the lead cast and crew of the project. Ranveer Singh, Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli were also present at the launch event.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, “We are coming!!! #RC15 #SVC50 Muhurtham Ceremony Today.”

The poster introduces the cast and crew of RC15, who look dapper in suits. The poster features director Shankar, producer Dil Raju, cinematographer S Thirunavukkarasu, music composer S Thaman, production designers Ramakrishna and Monika, co-producer Sirish, choreographer Jani Master, and lyricist Ananta Sriram.

While Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are seen side-by-side, the poster also introduces actors Sunil, Srikanth, Anjali, Naveen Chandra and Jayaram.

Tentatively titled RC15, the shooting for the film is likely to begin in October as Ram Charan is currently occupied with the patchwork of SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus RRR.

RC15 marks the first collaboration of Ram Charan and Shankar. It is the 50th production of Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. RC15 also marks Shankar’s eighth Telugu film that will have a simultaneous release in other Indian languages.