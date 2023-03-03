Ram Charan says receiving standing ovation for RRR at Ace Hotel will forever be etched in his memory. See pics

Ahead of the Oscars 2023, SS Rajamouli’s RRR was re-released in the US, and the film yet again received a tremendous response from the audience in the country. Ram Charan, who has been in the US for the past few days for the promotion of the film; RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated at the Academy Awards in the Best Original Song category. He took to Twitter to share a picture from the Theatre at Ace Hotel, Los Angeles.

The film received a great response from the audience there, and Ram Charan wrote, “What an overwhelmingly happy response to the screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel! Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever!! Thank you all so much (sic).”

What an overwhelmingly happy response to screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel!

Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever!! 🙏🏼❤️❤️

Thank you all so much@ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @DOPSenthilKumar @ssk1122 pic.twitter.com/FBxqtINt8P — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 3, 2023

According to the official Twitter account of RRR, “A 1647-seater venue is sold out in Los Angeles, USA on the 342nd day of #RRRMovie release.”

A 1647-seater venue is sold out in Los Angeles, USA on the 342nd day of #RRRMovie release. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 It’s heartwarming to see the audience waiting in a long queue to get inside. ❤️❤️ @BeyondFest @am_cinematheque @VarianceFilms @sarigamacinemas pic.twitter.com/dBlw4eFaXA — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 2, 2023

While fans are wondering about the absence of Jr NTR from the promotions in the US, it is said that the actor is currently busy with his next project and will soon join the team ahead of the Oscars.

RRR has already won many international awards like Golden Globes, Hollywood Critics Association Awards, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and Saturn Awards.