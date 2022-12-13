scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Ram Charan celebrates RRR’s Golden Globe nominations, tells SS Rajamouli ‘can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema’

RRR has bagged Golden Globe nominations for Best Non English Language Film and Best Original Song.

SS Rajamouli with Jr NTR and Ram CharanSS Rajamouli with RRR's lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan (Image: rrrmovie/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, broke innumerable box office records in India and crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally. While the film wasn’t India’s official entry to 2023 Oscars amid much resentment, it has bagged Golden Globe nominations for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song.

Also Read |RRR at the Golden Globes: Why a mass film can open doors for Indian cinema

Sharing his excitement about the Golden Globe nominations, Ram Charan wrote, “What a proud moment @ssrajamouli garu! Can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema. Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the @goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!!”

Earlier, Prabhas, who had worked with SS Rajamouli in the Baahubali franchise, had showered praise as well. The actor wrote on Instagram, “The greatest @ssrajamouli garu is going to conquer the world. Congratulations for winning the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the best director & bagging the LA Film Critics Awards for best director (runner up). Huge Congratulations to legendary Keeravaani garu for receiving the LA Film Critics Awards for best music director.”

In another post, he added, “Feeling so proud as #RRR gets nominated for the #GoldenGlobes Awards. Hearty congratulations to @ssrajamouli garu, @jrntr, @alwaysramcharan and the entire team of @rrrmovie for this achievement.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests

RRR is a historical epic that chronicles the brotherhood of two rebels who take on the British empire. The film also features Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos. Many prominent Western filmmakers, including James Gunn and Scott Derrickson, have also praised the movie.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 06:52:29 pm
Next Story

Newborn dies moments after birth as minor mother throws her from building in Surat

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

janhvi kapoor
Inside Janhvi Kapoor’s fun and beachy time at the Maldives, complete with ‘messy hair and endless ocean’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close