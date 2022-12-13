Ram Charan celebrates RRR’s Golden Globe nominations, tells SS Rajamouli ‘can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema’

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, broke innumerable box office records in India and crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally. While the film wasn’t India’s official entry to 2023 Oscars amid much resentment, it has bagged Golden Globe nominations for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song.

Sharing his excitement about the Golden Globe nominations, Ram Charan wrote, “What a proud moment @ssrajamouli garu! Can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema. Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the @goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!!”

Earlier, Prabhas, who had worked with SS Rajamouli in the Baahubali franchise, had showered praise as well. The actor wrote on Instagram, “The greatest @ssrajamouli garu is going to conquer the world. Congratulations for winning the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the best director & bagging the LA Film Critics Awards for best director (runner up). Huge Congratulations to legendary Keeravaani garu for receiving the LA Film Critics Awards for best music director.”

In another post, he added, “Feeling so proud as #RRR gets nominated for the #GoldenGlobes Awards. Hearty congratulations to @ssrajamouli garu, @jrntr, @alwaysramcharan and the entire team of @rrrmovie for this achievement.”

RRR is a historical epic that chronicles the brotherhood of two rebels who take on the British empire. The film also features Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos. Many prominent Western filmmakers, including James Gunn and Scott Derrickson, have also praised the movie.