Ram Charan calls himself a ‘rough dad’, says wife Upasana is the family’s ‘nurturing pole’: ‘I want to be a present father’

Earlier this year, Telugu star Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed two new additions to their family, as they were blessed with twins—a baby boy and a baby girl—in January. The couple had their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023. Since then, Ram Charan has been trying to strike a balance between his personal and professional life. In a recent interaction, he spoke about fatherhood, why he is a “rough dad,” and how his wife is the nurturing anchor in his and his children’s lives.

Speaking to Esquire, he said, “I’m the rough kind of dad. The one who lets them jump, play dirty, climb, and take risks. Their mother is the nurturing pole; I’m the one they come to when they want courage.”