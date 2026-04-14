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Ram Charan calls himself a ‘rough dad’, says wife Upasana is the family’s ‘nurturing pole’: ‘I want to be a present father’
Ram Charan spoke about fatherhood, why he is a “rough dad,” and how his wife, Upasana Kamineni, is the nurturing anchor in his and his children’s lives.
Earlier this year, Telugu star Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed two new additions to their family, as they were blessed with twins—a baby boy and a baby girl—in January. The couple had their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023. Since then, Ram Charan has been trying to strike a balance between his personal and professional life. In a recent interaction, he spoke about fatherhood, why he is a “rough dad,” and how his wife is the nurturing anchor in his and his children’s lives.
Speaking to Esquire, he said, “I’m the rough kind of dad. The one who lets them jump, play dirty, climb, and take risks. Their mother is the nurturing pole; I’m the one they come to when they want courage.”
When asked about what kind of a father he sees himself as, while balancing a high-profile career with family life, he said, “The biggest lesson we learn is from observing our parents. And I want to be a very, very present person first. And I want to be a present father.” He added, “My pets and my core family… they’re my unit. I try to keep my world a little small, contained.”
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Ram also admitted that for him, it is not about wanting to have more time with his family; he aims to utilise his time in the best possible way and be equally present both at work and for his family. “Prioritising time… well, it’s not about having time, it’s about how well you are using your time. That has become the most important thing for me,” he said.
Ram admitted that he wasn’t so particular about his time earlier, but after having three kids, things changed for him. “I didn’t have 3 kids before. I didn’t have other responsibilities. It used to be my work hours and my shoot, and now everything has to have meaning. My shoot should be meaningful. I have to give my hundred percent. The minute I come home, I should not act lazy. My daughter’s jumping, my wife needs something, there are family issues we have to address, there are fans’ issues we have to address too. So I have to not be foggy and be hundred percent present, every day.”
On the work front, Ram is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film Peddi. It is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles. It will release on April 30.
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