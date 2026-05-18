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Ram Charan reveals how Salman Khan, Aamir Khan paved way for Peddi; shares Chiranjeevi’s high praise
At the trailer launch of Peddi in Mumbai, Ram Charan thanked Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for paving the way for sports dramas in contemporary Indian cinema.
Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Peddi on June 4. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled the film’s trailer at a grand launch event in Mumbai, where the actor thanked Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for paving the way for sports dramas in contemporary Indian cinema. He also reflected on how fortunate he has been to be part of landmark films throughout his career, recalling that his father Chiranjeevi told him that films like Peddi come only once in a decade.
Speaking at the trailer launch event, Ram Charan said, “There was a huge spiritual journey behind this film. Physically too, it was very challenging. Thanks to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for paving the path for us with movies like Sultan and Dangal. Those films gave us so much confidence, so thanks to both of them for starting this journey. We believed this genre had worked in the past, and we followed the same route. The transformation was inevitable. It had to be done because it is part of the story.”
Watch – Peddi trailer: Ram Charan’s ‘crossover athlete’ is answer to India’s Olympic woes
Talking about writer-director Buchi Babu Sana, the actor recalled how passionately the filmmaker narrated the script to him. “When he narrated the story to me, I still remember he spread the entire script across the carpet in our house and read it out scene by scene. For two hours and forty minutes, all I could think about was beginning this journey. I knew physically it was going to be exhausting, but it was all worth it for this man and the subject he has written,” he shared.
Ram Charan further described Peddi as a deeply emotional and inspiring story. “It is a very sincere film. This is about a man’s search for identity. All of us need some kind of identity to go through life. This story is about Peddi, who is going through an identity crisis and eventually finds himself fighting for a much larger cause. He is a crossover athlete. His pain, his journey and his struggle have been beautifully etched in a film that feels both organic and commercial at the same time,” he said.
The actor assured that audiences across age groups would connect with the film. “People of all ages will enjoy it. It is the most inspiring story I have done in my life. Even my dad saw portions of the film and told me, ‘For an actor to get a film like this, it takes a decade. Every year you cannot get a Magadheera or an RRR. Relish every moment of this because you may not get a film like this again.’ Good films do not come easily, and this is one of those films that I want to preserve in my library forever,” he added.
Apart from Ram Charan, Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Ravi Kishan and Divyendu in key roles.
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