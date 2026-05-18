Ram Charan reveals how Salman Khan, Aamir Khan paved way for Peddi; shares Chiranjeevi’s high praise

Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Peddi on June 4. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled the film’s trailer at a grand launch event in Mumbai, where the actor thanked Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for paving the way for sports dramas in contemporary Indian cinema. He also reflected on how fortunate he has been to be part of landmark films throughout his career, recalling that his father Chiranjeevi told him that films like Peddi come only once in a decade.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, Ram Charan said, “There was a huge spiritual journey behind this film. Physically too, it was very challenging. Thanks to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for paving the path for us with movies like Sultan and Dangal. Those films gave us so much confidence, so thanks to both of them for starting this journey. We believed this genre had worked in the past, and we followed the same route. The transformation was inevitable. It had to be done because it is part of the story.”