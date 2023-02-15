Ram Charan reveals his onscreen crushes: ‘She had something so attractive and unconventional’

Ram Charan is currently the toast of the town. Recently, in an interview with Letterboxd, the actor reacted to a fan review of RRR. It read, “Ram Charan is a ****ing snack.” The actor reacted with a laugh and said, “Wow. I want my wife to hear this. Lovely. She will be very proud, I think.”

Ram was then asked about his onscreen crushes, and the RRR star said, “I don’t know if I was obsessed, but every time I saw Julia Roberts, I used to be really attracted to the film, to the screen, and I used to lock myself to the TV or the big screen. She had something so attractive and so conventional. I was a big fan of hers since Pretty Woman.”

The Telugu star added, “Ah Catherina Zeta-Jones. My goodness. How can I forget her? The Mask of Zorro was one of her first films I enjoyed, and ever since I followed her work in Entrapment and so on.”

Ram Charan is currently busy with his upcoming film with director Shankar. The yet-untitled movie, which is tentatively called RC15, also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, and Srikanth. He is also expected to make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Meanwhile, the actor is also awaiting Oscars 2023 as his film RRR has secured a nomination in the Best Original Song category for the track “Naatu Naatu“. If the film ends up winning the award, it will go down in the history of Indian cinema as the first mainstream Indian film to bag the Oscars. RRR has already won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.