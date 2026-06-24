Ram Charan reveals daughter Klin Kaara now calls him ‘Peddi’, not ‘Nanna’

Ram Charan has a new name at home, and it isn’t one he chose. Speaking at the Peddi success celebration on Tuesday, the actor revealed that his three year old daughter Klin Kaara has stopped calling him “Nanna” and started calling him “Peddi” instead, ever since the film released.

“The love you have shown to this film is so immense that I feel people may forget Ram Charan and remember only Peddi. I experienced this at home itself. Until the release of Peddi, my daughter Klin Kaara used to call me ‘Nanna’. After the film’s release, she started calling me ‘Peddi.’ Now everyone remembers only Peddi,” he said, turning to thank the man responsible. “Thank you so much, Buchi Babu, for giving me such a beautiful memory.”

The timing of the story added an extra layer to it. Just four days earlier, on Saturday, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela had done something they had never done before, sharing Klin Kaara’s face publicly to mark her third birthday, having kept her almost entirely out of the public eye since she was born in 2023.

Also Read: Ram Charan, Upasana reveal Klin Kaara’s face on birthday; fans say ‘Looks just like mumma’

Upasana posted the image with the message, “Happy Birthday, KlinKaara, our precious little one,” alongside a video of Klin Kaara saying, “Nanna, this is for you. Nanna, I love you so much.” The post drew warm reactions from within the industry, including from actress Kajal Aggarwal and from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who left an emotional comment. Set against that clip, recorded only days before, Ram Charan’s revelation that his daughter has since switched to calling him “Peddi” gave the anecdote an oddly precise before and after.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

The rest of Charan’s speech moved between gratitude and reflection. He described the film’s success as something that had affected him personally, beyond the usual language actors use for a hit. “Some successes make us happy, while some bring us deep satisfaction. But the success of Peddi has completely changed my life. I have never experienced a feeling like this before,” he said. He also pointed to the film’s reach among children and younger viewers, something he said he had noticed mostly through social media. “When I watch reels on social media, I feel that many new audiences have come to theatres for this film. It makes me very happy to see little children dancing to the ‘Massa Massa’ song,” he said.

He set aside a separate, more serious moment to thank director Sukumar, under whom Buchi Babu Sana trained before directing Peddi, describing him as someone whose guidance extends well beyond the film. “Sukumar garu is one of my favorite people. Whenever I face a difficult moment in life, after my father, he is the first person I call. He has guided many students as a lecturer, and I always ask him to guide me like one of his students,” Ram Charan said.

He also credited composer A.R. Rahman with shaping the film’s emotional impact, along with the wider technical team. The event itself drew a sizeable crowd from the industry, with Megastar Chiranjeevi attending as chief guest alongside director Sukumar, director Anil Ravipudi, producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, director Buchi Babu Sana, cinematographer Rathnavelu, and lyricists Anantha Sriram and Balaji. Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi jointly honoured several exhibitors, distributors and crew members with shields recognising their work on the film. Peddi, which released on June 4.