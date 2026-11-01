Ram Charan reunites with Sukumar for pan-India film RC17; Chiranjeevi joins pooja ceremony

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Actor Ram Charan and filmmaker Sukumar are set to collaborate on the pan-India film RC17.
The film reunites the RRR actor and Sukumar after their 2018 film Rangasthalam, which emerged as a critical and commercial blockbuster.
The pooja ceremony for RC17 was held on Sunday in Hyderabad and had actor Chiranjeevi as a special guest of honour.
Ram Charan shared the announcement with a post on his Instagram handle and said it is “special” project. “This one is extremely special. So happy to collaborate with my dearest @aryasukku garu once again. #RC17 journey starts. #RC2Sukku@mythriofficial @sukumarwritings @tseriesfilms,” he wrote in the caption.
The film is presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.
This one is extremely special.
So happy to collaborate with my dearest @aryasukku garu once again ❤️
#RC17 journey begins ✨
#YouCanImagine #RC2Sukku
@MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings #TSeriesFilms @RC17Offl https://t.co/ToWhOMcDv1
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 1, 2026
The journey of #RC17 begins with the MEGA CLAP ❤️
Megastar @KChiruTweets garu sounded the clapboard and blessed the entire team of #RC17 ✨
#YouCanImagine #RC2Sukku
#SRC
Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan Master Storyteller @aryasukku @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings #TSeriesFilms @RC17Offl
— Sukumar Writings (@SukumarWritings) November 1, 2026
Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan arrives at the #RC17 Pooja Ceremony ❤🔥Story continues below this ad
Watch live now ❤️
▶️ https://t.co/b2yEMO9Q0K
#YouCanImagine #RC2Sukku
Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan Master Storyteller @aryasukku @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings #TSeriesFilms @RC17Offl https://t.co/89LOyhk5Dv
— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 1, 2026
Rangasthalam also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu alongside Ram Charan and revolved around a village controlled by a corrupt, autocratic president, Phanindra Bhupathi (Jagapathi Babu), who has ruled through intimidation, debt exploitation, and land seizures for 30 years. The film follows Charan’s character as he sets out to avenge the brutal murder of his elder brother, Kumar Babu, who was killed while trying to save their village.
Rangasthalam earned over Rs 210 crore at the global box office.
Also Read – Why should Janhvi Kapoor alone carry the shame of being sexualised in Peddi?
Ram Charan recently starred in Peddi, in which he played a labourer from a remote village in 1990s Andhra Pradesh who overcomes a career-threatening injury to become a para track athlete.