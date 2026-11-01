Ram Charan reunites with Sukumar for pan-India film RC17; Chiranjeevi joins pooja ceremony

Actor Ram Charan and filmmaker Sukumar are set to collaborate on the pan-India film RC17.

The film reunites the RRR actor and Sukumar after their 2018 film Rangasthalam, which emerged as a critical and commercial blockbuster.

The pooja ceremony for RC17 was held on Sunday in Hyderabad and had actor Chiranjeevi as a special guest of honour.

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Ram Charan shared the announcement with a post on his Instagram handle and said it is “special” project. “This one is extremely special. So happy to collaborate with my dearest @aryasukku garu once again. #RC17 journey starts. #RC2Sukku@mythriofficial @sukumarwritings @tseriesfilms,” he wrote in the caption.