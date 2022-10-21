scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Ram Charan receives special gift from Japanese fans, wife Upasana calls it the ‘sweetest’

Ram Charan, along with SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR, is busy promoting his magnum opus RRR in Japan. The film has released in the country on Friday.

ram charan japanRam Charan posed with his fans in Japan. (Photo: Upasana Konidela/Twitter)

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan, who is in Japan for the promotion of his film RRR, received a special gift from fans there. His wife Upasana shared a picture of the actor as he received a replica of his pet dog as a soft toy from fans. RRR has released in the country on Friday.

Sharing a picture of her husband with the gift, Upasana wrote, “Sweetest gift. Thank u 🇯🇵💕 . Rhyme will be so excited 🐶 @AlwaysRamCharan #RRRInJapan.”

Ram Charan and Upasana had left for Japan on Monday evening with their canine Rhyme. Ram’s affection for his pet dog is quite evident on his social media account where he has posted quite a few photos with it.

Also read |Japanese YouTuber Mayo dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’ as team RRR promotes the movie in Japan. Watch video

Meanwhile, the makers of RRR are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film in Japan, which is flourishing into a huge market for Indian cinema. After giving several interviews and attending a press conference on Thursday, Ram Charan and Jr NTR did another round of interviews with the Japanese media on Friday. A picture from the same was shared on the film’s official Twitter account.

RRR is based on the fictional tale inspired by freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The cast of the film also includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among many others. The film is also making many heads turn in its ongoing Oscar campaign.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister
Also read |RRR movie review: SS Rajamouli delivers an epic mythological action superhero bromance

In case you have missed it, RRR’s Hindi version is available on Netflix. The other versions — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam — are available on ZEE5.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 02:51:58 pm
Next Story

Shinde-led Maha govt restores general consent to CBI to probe cases in state

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra kenya
Screenshots from Priyanka Chopra’s Kenya visit
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement