Ram Charan receives special gift from Japanese fans, wife Upasana calls it the ‘sweetest’

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan, who is in Japan for the promotion of his film RRR, received a special gift from fans there. His wife Upasana shared a picture of the actor as he received a replica of his pet dog as a soft toy from fans. RRR has released in the country on Friday.

Sharing a picture of her husband with the gift, Upasana wrote, “Sweetest gift. Thank u 🇯🇵💕 . Rhyme will be so excited 🐶 @AlwaysRamCharan #RRRInJapan.”

Ram Charan and Upasana had left for Japan on Monday evening with their canine Rhyme. Ram’s affection for his pet dog is quite evident on his social media account where he has posted quite a few photos with it.

Meanwhile, the makers of RRR are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film in Japan, which is flourishing into a huge market for Indian cinema. After giving several interviews and attending a press conference on Thursday, Ram Charan and Jr NTR did another round of interviews with the Japanese media on Friday. A picture from the same was shared on the film’s official Twitter account.

RRR is based on the fictional tale inspired by freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The cast of the film also includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among many others. The film is also making many heads turn in its ongoing Oscar campaign.

In case you have missed it, RRR’s Hindi version is available on Netflix. The other versions — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam — are available on ZEE5.