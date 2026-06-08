Ram Charan protects young girl from crushing theater rush during Peddi screening, watch

On Sunday evening, actor Ram Charan watched his latest release Peddi at the PCX screen, the largest cinema screen in Hyderabad, located at Prasads Multiplex in Khairatabad. He was accompanied by director Buchi Babu Sana and producer Venkata Satish Kilaru. Videos and photos of the three arriving and spending time with moviegoers spread quickly across social media.

Peddi is doing well at the box office, and the team’s decision to watch it together in a public theatre jolted the interest among fans.

#Magadheera was the last film that #RamCharan watched at Prasads IMAX. 17 years later, he returned to the same theatre to watch #Peddi. pic.twitter.com/OVRd1aDAs7 — Telugu Chitraalu (@CineChitraalu) June 7, 2026

After the nearly three-hour film wrapped, a small moment on the way out caught attention of the fans. Videos circulating on social media showed Ram Charan carefully handing a young girl back to her father as the crowd pressed in around them while exiting the screen. The actor, visibly cautious about the child’s safety in the busy exit rush, made sure she was safely back in her father’s arms before moving ahead.

. @AlwaysRamCharan carefully handed over the baby girl to her father, worried that something might happen to her 🥺🥹❤️ #RamCharan #PEDDI pic.twitter.com/A7uBonfk4m — Telugu Cult 𝐘𝐓 (@Telugu_Cult) June 7, 2026

The outing at Prasads came just days after a security incident at a promotional event drew wide attention online. A grand promotional event was organised in Vijayawada, drawing the presence of Ram Charan, Buchi Babu Sana, and Janhvi Kapoor. During the gathering, an enthusiastic fan managed to bypass security barriers and rushed toward Ram Charan, before he was escorted away by security personnel.

Also Read: Peddi Box Office Collection Live Updates

About Peddi

Peddi is a Telugu-language sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film stars Ram Charan in the title role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani, with music composed by AR Rahman.

Peddi is set against a sports backdrop, combining cricket and wrestling with a strong emotional core. The film is on track to cross the Rs. 300 crore gross mark, with no major competition expected in the coming days.