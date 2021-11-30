Ram Charan plays three different roles in RRR: ‘Can’t get bigger than this’

Ram Charan is as excited as fans for his upcoming film RRR. The film marks the second collaboration of actor Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli after their successful 2009 release Magadheera. Describing his relationship with Rajamouli, the actor told Variety, “Any actor on the set gets to learn a lot from him. It can be about the character, it can be about his work ethics, his dedication. It’s a lovely working experience.”

“I think he’s gone leaps and bounds and he’s the number one director now in pan India, and just to work with him again it’s such a pleasure,” he added.

In RRR, Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju, who fought against the British Raj. While we are keen to know more about Charan’s role, the actor is thrilled that he got to play “three different roles” in the film. “The story pushes my character to evolve into three different roles and three different looks,” revealed the actor. He also said that while doing a film with Rajamouli is nothing less than a ‘dream’, to be able to do three characters in a single film feels like “it just can’t get better than this or bigger than this.”

“And all three characters have distinct characterizations,” promised Ram Charan, adding, “That’s what as an actor excited me a lot. It’s not the subtlety and small differences, it’s got huge differences.”

RRR also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody among others. The film was earlier scheduled for a 2020 release, but due to Covid-19-induced lockdown, the film was postponed.

Now, the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on January 7, 2022.