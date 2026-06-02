Janhvi Kapoor left shaken as Ram Charan fan rushes at him; star’s MMA bodyguard steps in

A promotional event for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi briefly turned chaotic after a fan broke through security and rushed towards the actor. The unexpected moment left co-star Janhvi Kapoor visibly startled. The video has since been widely shared across social media.

The incident took place at a promotional event in Vijayawada on Monday, attended by Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and director Buchi Babu Sana. Videos circulating online show security personnel quickly stepping in after the fan managed to get alarmingly close to the stage.

Fan rushes towards Ram Charan during event

In one of the clips shared by fan pages on X, a man can be seen running towards Ram Charan in an attempt to meet his favourite star. Interestingly, the fan appeared to have adopted a hairstyle similar to that of the actor, prompting several reactions online.