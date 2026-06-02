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Janhvi Kapoor left shaken as Ram Charan fan rushes at him; star’s MMA bodyguard steps in
A fan rushed towards Ram Charan during a Peddi event in Vijayawada, prompting security to intervene as Janhvi Kapoor looked startled.
A promotional event for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi briefly turned chaotic after a fan broke through security and rushed towards the actor. The unexpected moment left co-star Janhvi Kapoor visibly startled. The video has since been widely shared across social media.
The incident took place at a promotional event in Vijayawada on Monday, attended by Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and director Buchi Babu Sana. Videos circulating online show security personnel quickly stepping in after the fan managed to get alarmingly close to the stage.
Fan rushes towards Ram Charan during event
In one of the clips shared by fan pages on X, a man can be seen running towards Ram Charan in an attempt to meet his favourite star. Interestingly, the fan appeared to have adopted a hairstyle similar to that of the actor, prompting several reactions online.
However, before he could get any closer, security personnel intervened. Ram Charan’s personal bodyguard, MMA fighter Kevin Kunta, was seen pulling the fan away as security moved swiftly to control the situation.
The sudden commotion appeared to catch Janhvi Kapoor off guard. As security personnel rushed towards the fan and surrounded the area, the actor was seen flinching and looking visibly uncomfortable for a brief moment.
Kevin…🥵🥵#Peddi #PeddiOnJune4th pic.twitter.com/J6uXkfbj54
— Vinnu (@Vinnu_Tweettz) June 2, 2026
Fan later meets the actor
While the situation initially created a tense atmosphere, another video from the event showed the fan eventually being allowed to meet Ram Charan.
In the clip, the fan was seen thanking the actor before bending down to touch his feet. The interaction quickly gained attention online, with many social media users praising Kevin Kunta and the security team for handling the situation efficiently at a crowded public gathering.
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Ram Charan speaks about bodyguard Kevin Kunta’s popularity
Kevin Kunta has become a familiar figure among Ram Charan’s fans due to his regular presence at the actor’s public appearances. The bodyguard often accompanies the star, dressed in a dark suit and staying close to him during events.
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During a recent conversation with ENT Live, Ram Charan jokingly addressed Kevin’s growing popularity among fans.
He said, “Aap log itna famous bana diya usko, abhi mai bahar nahi allow kar raha hoon usko. Usko ek chocolate de, biscuit de, aur mere baare mei…they might bribe him. (Everyone made him so famous, I’m not allowing him to go outside. They might bribe him with chocolate or a biscuit to talk about me).”
Peddi’s advance box office collection
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner. The film is co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.
The sports drama features Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 4, while paid premiere shows will be held on June 3.
Advance bookings for Peddi’s paid premiere shows have opened in Andhra Pradesh, while ticket sales are yet to begin in Telangana. According to Sacnilk, the film had grossed Rs 4.07 crore in India from first-day advance bookings, including blocked seats, as of 10 am on June 2. The Telugu version has contributed the bulk of the collection with Rs 1.90 crore from 78,386 tickets sold across 988 shows, while the Tamil and Hindi versions have recorded comparatively lower numbers as bookings are yet to fully open.
The sports action drama is also seeing strong traction overseas. Industry tracker Jerin Georgekutty reported that Peddi’s US premiere advance sales are nearing the $800,000 mark, with real-time grosses at $797,000 (around Rs 7.58 crore). Meanwhile, the film has reportedly earned Rs 25 crore from the Rest of India market, including the Hindi belt, while its overseas rights are said to have been sold for approximately Rs 34 crore.
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