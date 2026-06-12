Amid Rs 345 cr box office claims, Peddi undergoes drastic re-edit after backlash

Days after organising a ‘success meet’ with the movie’s lead star, Ram Charan, also in attendance, the makers of director Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi have reportedly taken the drastic step of subjecting the sports action drama to a re-edit amid widespread criticism over certain scenes and the overall lukewarm response for the film.

This move comes over a week after the movie’s release, and that too despite the makers claiming that Peddi has already grossed over Rs 340 crore worldwide.

Check Out | Peddi Box Office Collection Day 8 Live Updates: Ram Charan film eyes Rs 350 crore mark

Backlash over Janhvi Kapoor’s character and problematic scenes

Since its release, the sports action drama has faced intense backlash over certain distasteful scenes and portrayals. Among the many criticisms, the most notable is aimed at the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, which many viewers alleged is objectified and hypersexualised.