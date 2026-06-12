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Amid Rs 345 cr box office claims, Peddi undergoes drastic re-edit after backlash
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi is being drastically re-edited and trimmed following massive audience backlash over problematic scenes.
Days after organising a ‘success meet’ with the movie’s lead star, Ram Charan, also in attendance, the makers of director Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi have reportedly taken the drastic step of subjecting the sports action drama to a re-edit amid widespread criticism over certain scenes and the overall lukewarm response for the film.
This move comes over a week after the movie’s release, and that too despite the makers claiming that Peddi has already grossed over Rs 340 crore worldwide.
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Backlash over Janhvi Kapoor’s character and problematic scenes
Since its release, the sports action drama has faced intense backlash over certain distasteful scenes and portrayals. Among the many criticisms, the most notable is aimed at the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, which many viewers alleged is objectified and hypersexualised.
Days after director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed to SCREEN that they have taken “corrective measures” to remove the problematic scenes, a new report has emerged revealing that Peddi is being re-edited to make it “crisper and more palatable,” particularly for audiences in the Hindi belt, where the movie failed to generate the anticipated business.
What’s being cut in Peddi?
Besides the scenes that objectified Janhvi’s character, certain expletives and some innuendos, predominantly those delivered by actor Divyenndu, will also likely be snipped, Variety India reported. Given that the two actors already had limited screen time, the report suggests their roles will be further reduced.
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Aside from these portions, certain flashback scenes in the second half featuring Shivarajkumar, along with a few scenes starring Ram Charan and Jagapathi Babu, and a couple of moments featuring Boman Irani, are also likely to be cropped out. Peddi will then be submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for fresh certification, and the new cut will begin being shown in theatres from Saturday, June 13, onwards.
Peddi budget and box office collection
Currently the highest-grossing Telugu movie of 2026, Peddi has thus far grossed Rs 345 crore worldwide, according to Vriddhi Cinemas, which bankrolled the sports action drama. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 350 crore, the movie has registered an India nett collection of Rs 193.55 crore in eight days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
Peddi marks Ram Charan’s first box-office success since SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Rs 1,230 crore), following the back-to-back colossal failures of Acharya (Rs 73.50 crore) and Game Changer (Rs 186.28 crore).
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