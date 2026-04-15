Ram Charan’s Peddi pushed to June: Makers confirm delay, say one song still left to shoot

After weeks of speculation and halted advance bookings, the makers of Peddi have officially confirmed what many had already suspected. Taking it to the social media, the movie maker’s handle, tweeted, “We want to give our audience nothing but the best. Peddi in cinemas this June.” Releasing a statement on Wednesday, they clarified that the Ram Charan-starrer will not release on April 30 and has been pushed to June, although an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

The statement read that the talkie portion is complete and the team has seen the edit, with the makers saying they are “extremely happy with the output.” However, one song remains to be shot, and the team wants to give post-production adequate time to complete the job properly.