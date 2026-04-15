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Ram Charan’s Peddi pushed to June: Makers confirm delay, say one song still left to shoot
Ram Charan's Peddi team has officially confirmed that the film will not release on April 30 as planned, citing the need for more post-production time. An exact date in June is yet to be announced.
After weeks of speculation and halted advance bookings, the makers of Peddi have officially confirmed what many had already suspected. Taking it to the social media, the movie maker’s handle, tweeted, “We want to give our audience nothing but the best. Peddi in cinemas this June.” Releasing a statement on Wednesday, they clarified that the Ram Charan-starrer will not release on April 30 and has been pushed to June, although an exact date has yet to be confirmed.
The statement read that the talkie portion is complete and the team has seen the edit, with the makers saying they are “extremely happy with the output.” However, one song remains to be shot, and the team wants to give post-production adequate time to complete the job properly.
We want to give our audience nothing but the best.#PEDDI in cinemas this June ❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/io4MFHfXJy
— PEDDI (@PeddiMovieOffl) April 15, 2026
“With such great content in our hands, we want to present it in the best possible way,” the statement read. “For that, we feel it’s important to give our technicians and post-production team a little more time to bring out their best with absolute perfection. It is our duty to give you nothing but the best theatrical experience.”
A release that has already shifted once
Peddi was originally scheduled to release on March 27, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday, but was postponed due to unfinished production work before being rescheduled to April 30. This latest announcement marks the second time the date has moved.
The production house had already asked US distributors to hold advance bookings, which were to open on April 9, with Prathyangira Cinemas in North America posting on X that Peddi makers had requested they not open bookings until further notice. That move had already set off a wave of speculation before the official confirmation arrived.
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About the film
Peddi is a Telugu sports action drama written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film stars Ram Charan in the lead role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma. The original score is composed by A R Rahman. Ram Charan also sustained a minor eye injury during an action scene on set and underwent surgery in Hyderabad before resuming shoot.
The makers closed their statement by thanking fans for their patience, adding that the exact June date will be announced soon.
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