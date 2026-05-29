Ram Charan’s Peddi earns $620K in North America advance sales; tickets prices in India shoot up

Ram Charan’s most anticipated release of the year, Peddi, is days away from the release, and the team handling its North American rollout has a clear message for fans: the window is closed for premium shows, and it is time to book what is available.

PrathyangiraUS, the US distributor for Peddi, put out a statement addressing the growing wait among fans for more Premium Large Format shows ahead of the June 3 premieres. The distributor did not mince words. The PLF shows currently listed are the final count, and no additional screens will be coming.

Premium shows refer to specialized movie theater auditoriums which are designed to deliver an immersive cinematic experience and feature curved screens, state-of-the-art 4K laser projection and multidimensional surround sound.