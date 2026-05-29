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Ram Charan’s Peddi earns $620K in North America advance sales; tickets prices in India shoot up
Peddi' USA distributors explained that Hollywood releases have taken most premium screens. Book standard shows now, more will open over the weekend, the statement read
Ram Charan’s most anticipated release of the year, Peddi, is days away from the release, and the team handling its North American rollout has a clear message for fans: the window is closed for premium shows, and it is time to book what is available.
PrathyangiraUS, the US distributor for Peddi, put out a statement addressing the growing wait among fans for more Premium Large Format shows ahead of the June 3 premieres. The distributor did not mince words. The PLF shows currently listed are the final count, and no additional screens will be coming.
Premium shows refer to specialized movie theater auditoriums which are designed to deliver an immersive cinematic experience and feature curved screens, state-of-the-art 4K laser projection and multidimensional surround sound.
Peddi’s premiere dates put it in direct competition with major Hollywood releases that have already locked up most premium screens across the US. “Every release date comes with its own challenges,” the statement read. “PEDDI premieres are arriving at a time when major Hollywood releases have already occupied most PLF screens across the country.”
Also Read: Ram Charan’s Peddi Japan release called off days before India debut
Despite that, the distributor said it worked closely with exhibitors to squeeze out as many premium shows as possible by adjusting showtimes wherever there was room to do so.
The ask to fans is now simple: stop holding out and book standard tickets instead. “Please don’t wait for any more PLF shows to be added and book your tickets to the standard shows that are already available,” the statement said, adding that theatres will increase the number of standard shows through the weekend and into Monday depending on how demand builds.
The timing of the advisory comes as the box office picture in North America is beginning to look more promising. According to trade tracker Venky Box Office, premiere advance sales have crossed $620,000, with 22,210 tickets sold across the region. Breaking that down further, the US alone accounts for $561,204 across 496 locations, 1,519 shows, and 19,959 tickets. The trend has posted its biggest single-day jump since opening day of sales, with six days still to go before premieres begin.
Meanwhile, back in India, the Andhra Pradesh government has officially granted permission for premiere shows, with special screenings set to begin at 8 PM on June 3, one day before the official release. Premiere ticket prices have been fixed at Rs 600 including GST. From June 4, single-screen theatres will be allowed to charge an extra Rs 100, while multiplexes can add Rs 125 to their standard ticket prices. The film will also be permitted five shows per day across Andhra Pradesh.
Peddi is a Telugu-language sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana, starring Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu, with music composed by A. R. Rahman. The film is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026, with premieres on June 3.
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