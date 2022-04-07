Ram Charan shuts down suggestion that he outclassed Jr NTR in RRR; Tarak says he isn’t insecure about screen time. Watch

Actor Ram Charan shut down the suggestion that he had ‘walked away with all the accolades’ after the release of RRR, leaving his co-star Jr NTR behind. Both actors, along with director SS Rajamouli and other big film industry personalities, got together for a grand party celebrating the film’s box office success. RRR, a period action film set in pre-Independence times, is nearing the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office.

At a press interaction organised alongside the success party, Ram Charan was asked by a reporter for his reaction to claims that he has raked in the majority of praise for the film. He said, “No ma’am, I don’t believe that at all. Not even for a second. We both have excelled beautifully and Tarak was fantastic. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed working in a film as much as RRR. What I take back from RRR is my journey with Bheem, my journey with Tarak. I shall never ever forget. Thank you Rajamouli garu for giving me that opportunity. I’ll love him (Tarak) to bits, and it’ll always remain the same.”

Ground reality idhe!! Kani aamey ala direct ga adigi team enjoyment ni disturb chesindhi ani na feeling🥺🥺 Papam Tarak and SSR🥺🥺 Anyways… as always #RamCharan handled this with great maturity❤️pic.twitter.com/TLTOZdT2du — Believer!!! (@HumanTsunaMEE) April 6, 2022

Jr NTR was also asked about his screen time in the film being comparatively less than Charan’s. He said that he has no insecurities about this and has “always maintained and am aware of the fact that Rajamouli has given equal importance to both Ram and Bheem roles.” Tarak was quoted as saying by IANS earlier, “No insecurities involved. We both complimented each other beautifully. While there are scenes elevating one hero at one time, Rajamouli had placed another elevation scene for the other.”

Earlier, actor Alia Bhatt was forced to clarify that she has no ill-will towards Rajamouli, after rumours about her being dissatisfied about her limited role in the film surfaced. Alia had written in an Instagram note, “In today’s randomness, I’ve heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I’m upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered.”

RRR has broken several pandemic era box office records, and is on track to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide soon. It has also overtaken PK to become the fifth-highest grossing Indian film of all time (unadjusted for inflation).