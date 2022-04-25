Ram Charan on working with Chiranjeevi in Acharya: The opportunity came as a blessing in disguise

Actor Ram Charan, who is basking in the success of RRR, is all set to entertain the audience again with Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. The Matinee Entertainments production marks Charan’s first collaboration with director Koratala Siva. Ahead of the release of Acharya in cinemas on April 29, the Rangasthalam actor interacted with media in Hyderabad. Here are excerpts from the conversation.

What made you sign Acharya?

Initially, I had a 15-minute role (Ram Charan plays Siddha) in the movie. Pooja Hegde and I were just supposed to make cameo appearances. I have no idea how Siva developed it into a 40-minute role. Here, I would like to thank director SS Rajamouli for allowing me to shoot for Acharya, amidst the filming of RRR. Siva and I wanted to work together ever since the release of Mirchi. But the collaboration got delayed due to other commitments. Having me in Acharya was a requirement of the story, and the opportunity of working with dad in this film came as a blessing in disguise.

What kind of relationship do Acharya and Siddha share in the movie?

The philosophies of these two characters are like chalk and cheese. While Siddha believes in ahimsa, Acharya is a (revolutionary) fighter. Though the thinking of both the characters is different, they aim to protect dharma.

Wasn’t it tough for you to transform from RRR’s Alluri Sita Ramaraju to Acharya’s Siddha and vice versa?

Rather than looking at the characters as challenging, I worked with passion.

Tell us about your experience of working with Chiranjeevi.

Our 20-day stay together at Maredumilli for the movie was a learning experience for me. Despite being a superstar, the respect and space he gave me as a co-star to learn and unlearn things is nothing but his greatness.

Did the success of RRR have any impact on you?

I never expected this kind of success. It has increased the responsibility of choosing stories with extra care.

Movies like Pushpa, RRR and KGF 2 have made their mark in north India. What is your take on it?

It’s a proud feeling. We all are blessed.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I am presently working on Shankar’s film (RC15), and we have completed 60 days of shooting. After RC15, I will join the sets of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s project.