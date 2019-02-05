Ram Charan on Vinaya Vidheya Rama’s failure: Unfortunately, we could not meet your expectations

Actor Ram Charan’s recent release Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR) failed to impress the audience and critics alike. According to a source, The Boyapati Srinivas directorial has done a business of only Rs 92 crore so far, ending up as a disappointing venture for its makers.

Advertising

Ram Charan released a statement on Tuesday addressing the box office performance of Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Thanking the VVR team, distributors and exhibitors, he said, “I would like to thank each and every technician who strove day and night to execute Vinaya Vidheya Rama. No amount of words are sufficient to describe the support extended by our producer DVV Danayya Garu. I will always be grateful to my distributors and exhibitors who believed in our film and backed it.”

Admitting to the film’s failure, he added, “We worked really hard to deliver a film which would entertain all of you. Unfortunately, the vision could not get translated properly on the screen and we could not meet your expectations.”

Vinaya Vidheya Rama also stared Kiara Advani, Vivek Oberoi, Prasanth, Sneha and Aryan Rajesh. On the work front, Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR.