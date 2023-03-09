Ram Charan on rumours about working in Hollywood: ‘The talks are on… the news would come out in a couple of months’

With just about only three days to go for Oscars 2023, Ram Charan, who is in the US, unpacked a lot about RRR, what winning the Oscars would mean to him and the whole industry, and his personal life in the podcast Talk Easy, hosted by former film critic Sam Fragoso. However, the highlight of the whole conversation was the bit where the actor admitted that he is looking at working in Hollywood.

When asked about his wish to work outside of India, Charan said, “I am open to working in any country where cinema is appreciated and there’s an audience who appreciate your work. Wherever the camera rolls, I want to be there. You can plan toward it and let it happen. We are in talks definitely. The talks are happening but how it would transcend into a movie and me walking into sets… there’s definitely going to be news, and it will come out in a couple of months.”

When asked if he would want to act with anyone in Hollywood, Ram Charan without a thought said, “One of the top stars I want to work with is Julia Roberts. I can also be a part of the movie as a guest. I mean who doesn’t like Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts?”

Talking about what Oscar means to him and the film industry, Charan said that his father Chiranjeevi told him that it is a huge thing that’s happening currently. “He told me, ‘I have done over 150 films and once I got the invitation to go to the Oscars and I considered that as a big achievement. Now, we are among the nominees and are waiting for the results’. This is huge he told me.” The actor said that people would realise the full extent of what it would do to Indian cinema only after we receive the award.

“Naatu Naatu”, which has already won the Golden Globe Award for the Best Original Song, is nominated at the upcoming Oscars.