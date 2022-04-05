Ram Charan on RRR’s success: ‘Never expected no 1 tag’

Actor Ram Charan thinks the massive success of his latest release RRR is a “beautiful surprise”.

In a recent interview with Variety, Ram Charan said that the period drama’s success has been special, even for its director SS Rajamouli, who is used to this kind of fanfare after the Baahubali films.

“I did expect it to be a big hit, but the No. 1 tag I never expected – that was a beautiful surprise. That was mind blowing for us, even for Rajamouli I feel,” said the actor.

RRR has earned over Rs 900 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie, which also features extended cameos by Bollywood biggies Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, has managed to do what only a few features can boast of — winning the hearts of critics and the audience alike.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie 3.5 stars and called it ‘an epic mythological action superhero bromance.’

RRR is currently running in cinemas.