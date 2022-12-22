scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Ram Charan on RRR song Naatu Naatu being shortlisted for an Oscar: ‘What a historic moment’

SS Rajamouli film RRR's peppy track Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravaani and crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Ram Charan and Jr NTRRam Charan and Jr NTR in a still from RRR song Naatu Naatu.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Actor Ram Charan is ecstatic that his song “Naatu Naatu” from the blockbuster film RRR has been shortlisted for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

“Naatu Naatu”, composed by MM Keeravaani, crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and choreographed by Prem Rakshith, is picturised on Charan and Jr NTR, who dance their heart out amongst Britishers.

Ram Charan took to social media to congratulate the team of RRR as he wrote, ”What a historic moment for the entire Indian Film Industry… Couldn’t be more honoured to note that #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravaani garu, it’s all your vision and magic..#RRRForOscars.”

Also Read |Oscars 2023 Shortlists: SS Rajamouli’s RRR advances in only one category, Last Film Show is one step closer to International Feature nomination

Other songs which made it to the Oscar shortlist include:

“Time” from Amsterdam

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto

Advertisement

“My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

“Good Afternoon” from Spirited

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman

“Stand Up” from Till

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing

“New Body Rhumba” from White Noise

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘New Delhi International...
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘New Delhi International...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...

Despite not being India’s official entry to the 2023 Oscars, RRR has been submitted for nominations in several categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, among others

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-12-2022 at 08:34:24 pm
Next Story

I think Kuldeep Yadav should stop taking Man of the Match awards to not get dropped: Harbhajan Singh

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Johny Lever, Shabana Azmi and others attend Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close