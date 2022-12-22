Ram Charan on RRR song Naatu Naatu being shortlisted for an Oscar: ‘What a historic moment’

Actor Ram Charan is ecstatic that his song “Naatu Naatu” from the blockbuster film RRR has been shortlisted for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

“Naatu Naatu”, composed by MM Keeravaani, crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and choreographed by Prem Rakshith, is picturised on Charan and Jr NTR, who dance their heart out amongst Britishers.

Ram Charan took to social media to congratulate the team of RRR as he wrote, ”What a historic moment for the entire Indian Film Industry… Couldn’t be more honoured to note that #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravaani garu, it’s all your vision and magic..#RRRForOscars.”

Other songs which made it to the Oscar shortlist include:

“Time” from Amsterdam

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto

“My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

“Good Afternoon” from Spirited

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman

“Stand Up” from Till

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing

“New Body Rhumba” from White Noise

Despite not being India’s official entry to the 2023 Oscars, RRR has been submitted for nominations in several categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, among others