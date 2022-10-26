scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Ram Charan on missing Diwali in India: ‘Japan is special… How could I miss once-in-a-lifetime chance’

RRR star Ram Charan took to social media to share pictures from Japan, and wrote about missing Diwali at home.

Ram Charan with SS Rajamouli in Japan (Ram Charan/Twitter)Ram Charan with SS Rajamouli in Japan (Ram Charan/Twitter)

Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and Jr NTR missed celebrating Diwali at home this year as the trio was in Japan promoting their film RRR. In a tweet, Ram Charan revealed that though he is a bit disappointed about not being at home for the festival, he wouldn’t have missed the opportunity to experience the love that Japanese fans have showered on them in the last few days.

Sharing pictures with Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan wrote, “Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once in a lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences. Japan is special – The people, the culture, the love & respect they have fr everyone is unmatched (sic).”

ALSO READ |Ram Charan on RRR’s success: ‘Never expected no 1 tag’

He also added, “Love you soo much @ssrajamouli Garu fr this experience. Spending quality time together again with brother was soo much fun (sic).”

Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR received a warm welcome in Japan. The film is continuing to get international recognition. It won the Best International Film Award at the 50th Saturn Awards.

A fictionalised telling of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem’s life stories, the film is set in per-independent India. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. So far, the film has earned Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office.

