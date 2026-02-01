Ram Charan mobbed by fans while visiting Upasana and newborn twins at hospital

Telugu actor Ram Charan was mobbed by fans outside a Hyderabad hospital while visiting his wife.

By: Entertainment Desk
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 04:22 PM IST
Ram CharanRam Charan and Upasana Konidela welcome twins.
Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have been blessed with twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. The news was first shared by Ram Charan’s father, legendary actor Chiranjeevi. After the announcement, fans and onlookers gathered outside Apollo Hospital resulting in Ram Charan being mobbed as he arrived at the hospital with his two-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara, to meet his wife and the newborn twins.

Ram Charan protects daughter amid overwhelming crowd

Videos show Ram Charan stepping out of his car with Klin Kaara carefully in his arms, her face partially covered with a red cloth. Despite the presence of security, the sheer size of the crowd made it difficult for the actor to enter the hospital. Ram Charan can be seen pushing gently through the crowd. He even repeatedly asked the crowd to move back. Ram Charan and Klin Kaara were eventually escorted inside the hospital.

 

 

Chiranjeevi announces the arrival of twins

Earlier, Chiranjeevi announced the arrival of Ram Charna’s son and a daughter. Chiranjeevi’s post on X (formerly Twittter) read, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins – a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes 🤗❤️.”

Ram Charan and Upasana’s statement

Later, Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, shared a statement speaking about their newborns and outlining how they wish to raise them. The actor said, “Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I’m thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers, who have stood by us and supported us through every moment.”

Upasana added, “My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned. Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate, aware that privilege carries responsibility – and that true legacy lies in giving back.”

ALSO READ: As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways

They also shared a social media post announcing the arrival of their twins. Accompanied by a picture of a pregnant Upasana and the couple’s two pet dogs, the actor wrote: “Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I’m very thankful to all our fans, family, and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

 

Ram Charan and Upasana’s relationship

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela got engaged in 2011 and married in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in 2012. Their first child, Klin Kaara, was born in 2023. Upasana had announced her second pregnancy in October 2025.

Amid all the celebrations, Ram Charan is also gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated movie Peddi, scheduled to hit theatres on March 27, 2026.

