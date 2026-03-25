Ram Charan sustains minor injury on Peddi sets, uncle Pawan Kalyan shares message from official account

Ram Charan in a still from Peddi, where he plays a rugged, rustic character in what director Buchi Babu Sana has described as an emotional rural drama. (Courtesy: Peddi/ X)

Ram Charan picked up a minor injury during the shoot of his upcoming film Peddi on Tuesday, causing a brief pause in what has been a race against time to complete the film ahead of its April 30 release. The incident took place while a major action sequence was being filmed. The actor sustained an injury above his eye during a small on-set accident while performing the scene and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A source from the actor’s team confirmed that Ram Charan was shooting an action episode when the injury occurred and that he needed four sutures for it. The injury was above his eye, not the eye itself, clarifying concerns that had begun circulating on social media. His eye is fine, the source said.