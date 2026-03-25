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Ram Charan sustains minor injury on Peddi sets, uncle Pawan Kalyan shares message from official account
Ram Charan needed a few stitches above his right eye after an action sequence on Tuesday. His uncle and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan shared a message.
Ram Charan picked up a minor injury during the shoot of his upcoming film Peddi on Tuesday, causing a brief pause in what has been a race against time to complete the film ahead of its April 30 release. The incident took place while a major action sequence was being filmed. The actor sustained an injury above his eye during a small on-set accident while performing the scene and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
A source from the actor’s team confirmed that Ram Charan was shooting an action episode when the injury occurred and that he needed four sutures for it. The injury was above his eye, not the eye itself, clarifying concerns that had begun circulating on social media. His eye is fine, the source said.
Doctors advised him to rest for a couple of days and the current schedule has been put on hold until he returns to the set. The production team has confirmed there will be no impact on the April 30 release date.
Reacting to the actor’s accident, Deputy CMO of Andhra Pradesh tweeted, as a statement from actor and politician Pawan Kalyan, “Ram Charan should recover quickly It is known that top-class young hero Ram Charan got injured during the filming of the movie ‘Peddi’. I hope Ram Charan recovers quickly. (sic)”
రాంచరణ్ త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలి
అగ్రశ్రేణి యువ కథానాయకుడు రాంచరణ్ ‘పెద్ది‘ సినిమా చిత్రీకరణ సమయంలో గాయపడ్డారని తెలిసింది. రాంచరణ్ త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను.
– @PawanKalyan@AlwaysRamCharan @PIB_India @IPR_AP @pibvijayawada
— Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) March 25, 2026
Peddi is in its final stretch of shooting, and the team has been pushing hard to stay on schedule. The talkie portions are nearly complete, with two songs remaining to be filmed in April before the shoot wraps entirely. Post-production work is already running in parallel, reflecting how tightly the calendar has been managed.
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Peddi was earlier slated to release on March 27, but the makers postponed it to April 30 to allow more time for completion. The film has already generated strong anticipation, with the first look and the song Chikiri Chikiri drawing significant attention. North America bookings are set to open on March 27, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday, pointing to the scale at which the team is planning the release.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who previously made Uppena, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in key roles. A.R. Rahman is composing the music, and the film has been described as a rural, emotional, and rustic drama.
Ram Charan underwent a significant physical transformation for his role in the film, working with a fitness coach to build the look the character demands. He is currently stable, recovering well, and is expected back on set within the next two days.