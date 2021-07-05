scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 05, 2021
Must Read

Ram Charan meets Shankar in Chennai, RC15 to go on floors soon

Actor Ram Charan and film producer Dil Raju on Sunday met ace director S Shankar in Chennai to discuss RC15.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
July 5, 2021 4:45:50 pm
RC15 movieFrom left, actor Ram Charan, director S Shankar and producer Dil Raju. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Ram Charan and film producer Dil Raju on Sunday met director S Shankar in Chennai to discuss their upcoming film tentatively titled RC15. Though an official confirmation is awaited, the industry buzz is that the makers are planning to launch the film in August.

Ram Charan on Monday shared a picture of himself, Shankar and Dil Raju on Twitter. “Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday! Thank you @shankarshanmugh Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon! @SVC_official #SVC50,” he captioned the photo.

The meeting comes after the Madras High Court on July 2 rejected a plea by Lyca Productions to restrain S Shankar from taking up any other movie before completing Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

RC15 marks the 15th film in Ram Charan’s career. It is also Dil Raju’s 50th production venture. If sources are to be believed, S Thaman has been roped in to score the music for the film.

On the work front, Ram Charan recently wrapped up the shooting of RRR. The SS Rajamouli directorial will release on October 13, 2021. After RC15, Shankar will helm the Hindi remake of Anniyan, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ankita Lokhande, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Sana Makbul comeback, parties beau Vicky Jain and others
Ankita Lokhande parties with boyfriend Vicky Jain, Sana Makbul

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 05: Latest News

Advertisement